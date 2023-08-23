English Channel triumph for Kerry’s Anna McCarthy – ‘It was a complete sense of relief to have done it’

Anna’s sweet success a year after poor weather ended her dream just a mile from the French coast.

Anna (right) holds up the Irish tricolour after her English Channel swim on Monday. Anna is joined by her friend, Juliet Williams.

Anna shows off the famous towel with the names of swimmers to have completed the English Channel. A badge of honour in the open water swimming world.

Anna McCarthy swam the English Channel on Monday and in doing so expelled the demon that haunted her agonisingly close attempt in 2022.

The Tralee Bay Swimming Club member– originally from Clonmel and married to Phil from Ardfert – is today revelling in the success of her redemption having finally conquered the English Channel to join an elite group of swimmers.

The 2022 feeling of being so close, and yet so far, wasn’t easy for Anna to deal with. Seeing the coast of France within touching distance was beyond cruel considering the work involved for swimmers with designs on completing the swim.

But failure is often a likely bedfellow for determination. And this was the spark Anna needed to reach her goal on Monday when finally crowning her lifetime ambition.

“Last year, I just remember looking at France, I could nearly touch it. But as they say in swimming, it was ‘unfinished business.’ I didn’t want that to be my story. I didn’t want to wait. July and August were spent buying flights and going over and back to England. The weather kept changing. Eventually, the weather settled and I went for it,” Anna said.

The English Channel swim is approximately 21 miles. The individual must try and swim in an s-shape across while coping with tidal changes, strong currents, debilitating high winds and swells thrown in for good measure. The swim seldom pans out as expected.

“On my two solo attempts of the Channel, the weather was turbulent. I started swimming at 2am last Monday and I was waiting for the sunrise, which never happened because of cloud cover. Then a Dover fog rolled in and I thought the swim would be cancelled. Thankfully, the fog dissipated,” she said.

“I only had about two hours of calm water during the whole swim. Only for the last hour did the sun come out. I was swimming sideways to the waves, which is hard work. Mentally, you’re fighting as well. You must try and quieten that voice all the time. Normally, you finish on a nice beach somewhere. But I had missed the beach and ended up touching rocks. It was a bit undignified, but an enjoyable feeling all the same,” she joked.

Anna was a competitive swimmer all her life at national level in the pool. While walking the beach at Fenit one summer she saw a group of swimmers emerging from the water. The swimmers were part of Kevin Williams’ ‘Swim the Kingdom’ class who had completed the distance from Maharees to Fenit. This is when Anna decided to give open water swimming a go.

‘I hadn’t even heard of long-distance swimming at that point, and I was really intrigued by it. That really started my journey. That opened my eyes to open water swimming, and I remember thinking: ‘if I can swim for miles in the pool, I may as well get out into the open water and swim for miles in the sea,” she said.

Ever since Anna knew there was an English Channel that people could swim, she wanted to do it. Having come to terms with the cold water by initially wearing a wetsuit, she gradually acclimatised and increased her distances without the wetsuit.

Anna’s English Channel achievement is the culmination of a long journey made longer by the damaged shoulder she suffered following an innocuous fall during a Tralee Bay Swimming Club Aquathon.

“That injury put me out for over two years. Plus, it took me quite a number of years to build up tolerance to the cold. I worked at it by starting off doing races with Tralee Bay Swimming Club. The distances were being extended all the time. Once I had the 10km done and was comfortable with it, I knew I was able for the Channel,” she explained.

At 61, the sense of achievement is infinite for Anna. Because of the last mile abandonment in 2022, people were reluctant to broach the subject with Anna. They looked disappointed for her, and this was a burden Anna couldn’t carry, hence her determination to master the English Channel this year.

‘It was a tremendous source of disappointment not finishing it last year. Usually, if I set out to do something I generally do it. This was the first thing that didn’t work out. In my mind, I’ve now swam the Channel twice,” she said.

“When I sat on the rock [on Monday], I thought I’d be crying with delight and beyond myself with elation. But I just said, ‘thank God this is finished!’

"I had to swim back out to the boat again, and I remember thinking how could I do it, even though it was only 500 meters away. It was a complete sense of relief to have done it. I can now go back to people with a different story.”