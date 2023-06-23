Delight as Tralee reaches final four of Ireland’s Best Kept Large Urban Centre

Pictured from left to right: Joan O’Regan (Team Bramble) and Martha Farrell (Tralee Tidy Towns) and back left to right: Jean Foley and Colm Nagle (Kerry County Council, Tralee MD) as they celebrated Tralee being named among the best kept towns on the island of Ireland at the awards event in Farmleigh House last Tuesday, June 20.

It’s certainly been a week to remember and to enjoy for all involved in the Tralee Tidy Towns effort after they were last week named among the best kept towns on the island of Ireland when they attended the awards event in Farmleigh House last Tuesday, June 20.

It was no mean feat to accomplish this either with the county capital up against stiff competition in the form of Antrim, Derry City and Limerick City; the Best Large Urban Centre category award went on to be won by Antrim town while Carrick on Shannon won the Ireland’s Best Small Town category and also took the overall Ireland’s Best Kept Town award.

Set up in 1995 by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, the Ireland’s Best Kept Towns is one which aims to raise the profile of both the SuperValu TidyTowns and Northern Ireland's ‘Best Kept’ competitions, and therefore help to improve the standard of towns and villages across the island of Ireland.

‘We were delighted to be part of the team representing Tralee at the all-Ireland competition ‘Ireland's Best Kept Town’ event at Farmleigh House. Tralee was one of four Large Urban Centres shortlisted and we were one of only 14 teams from the island of Ireland at the event today,” said Chair of Tralee Tidy Towns, Brendan O’Brien last week.

“It was a great occasion and a great acknowledgement of the work going on to make Tralee a better place to work in, live in and visit by the Kerry County Council Tralee MD, Friends of Able CE Scheme, Team Bramble, Tralee Chamber, our schools, businesses, MTU, our local media and the County Museum and our own great volunteers,” he continued.

Going on, he said that work will continue as always to improve the town’s performance in the main Supervalu Tidy Towns competition, for which adjudicators are currently out assessing each town and village in the 26 counties. Brendan said that anyone and everyone who would like to would like help in Tralee’s effort to join them any Wednesday night from 7-8pm at Garvey’s Supervalu Car Park Tralee or Sunday mornings at 9am meeting at Lidl Car Park on the Castlemaine Road.

Collette O’Connor, the Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber had this to say last week about the big news for the town:

"On behalf of Tralee Chamber, I’d like to pay tribute to Tralee Tidy Towns for the incredible work they do week in, week out. The time given by volunteers is often taken for granted but when you see Tralee’s name up there in this category, it’s fantastic recognition for those who give their time.”