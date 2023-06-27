Countdown to ‘Friends of UHK’ event at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on July 7

Pictured at the launch of this year’s 'Friends of UHK Fundraising Night at the Dogs' at UHK were members of the organising committee and UHK staff getting ready for the event on Friday July 7th.

University Hospital Kerry (UHK) and Kingdom Greyhound Stadium have a long and successful story of positive interaction given that so many events at the stadium have helped raise over €3 million in fundraising for UHK.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the ‘Friends of UHK’ fundraising event that has helped to purchase specialised equipment for the hospital.

All roads lead to Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday, July 7 when once again another special night is in store.

There will be lots of entertainment on the night with a Best Dressed Lady competition, superb raffle prizes plus a fantastic gate prize for all those attending on the night courtesy of Kerry Airport of flight vouchers to the value of €300.

To keep all the members of the family happy, there will be kids’ activities including face painting and inflatable games.

On the track, the feature will be the final of the long running ‘Friends of UHK Hospital Sweepstake’ with a prize of €3,000 to the winner, plus a top-class supporting card.

Speaking at the launch at UHK on Monday, a spokesperson for Friends of UHK said they are grateful to everyone that continues to support its night at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, especially the race sponsors, supporters, and ticket sellers.

“They do amazing work selling admission tickets throughout the county. I would urge all to come along on the night and support this very worthy cause and enjoy a wonderful night out,” said Mr Hayes.

Gates open at 6pm with first race at 6.53. For further details on the event or to book a table in the restaurant at the stadium please call 087 2867823.