Class of 1980 from Tralee’s Mercy Moyderwell planning school reunion

Cast your mind back if you will to the year 1980 when Blondie and Meatloaf were in the charts, Charlie’s Angels was on TV and when Thin Lizzy and Rory Gallagher played in St John’s Parish Hall in Tralee; it was also the time when the girls in the above photo were preparing for their final school exams.

Noreen Kelleher, who is part of the group in the photo, has put out the call this week to anyone who is in the above photo or who may have been part of the group anytime from 1975, to join her and others at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday June 25 for a mini school reunion.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Noreen said that it’s nothing too fancy, instead it’s just a chance for old school friends to get together for a walk or a coffee and just catch up on what they’ve been up to since leaving school 43 years ago.

"We're still trying to find a few people. I'm the one who's driving it on but there's 10 buddies that I have really actively looking around with me and we've got the word around to a good few people already but there's still a good lot more out there that we need to tell. The hope is that someone will see someone and say 'oh that's so and so's sister' and they'd get in touch with them and that's how it would work out. It would help,” she said.

"I won't crack up if they don't all show up. It's not the end of the world but obviously it would be nice to have as many people there as possible,” she continued.

"We've never done it [have a school reunion] before so that's why we wanted to do something. I've been away a long number of years and I've kept in touch with my own few people and I know a friend of mine who was in a class above us that organised their own reunion and they made a really good hand of it with dinner etc."

"I just want something dead simple, for us all to grab a coffee and go for walk together. The plan is for us to meet at the Wetlands and go for a stroll from there and if you don't want to walk, people can grab a coffee together instead,” she added.

For any further information on the reunion, you can contact Noreen Kelleher on 086 827 8928.