Children ‘terrified’ as anti-LGBTQ+ protesters storm Kerry library – ‘It was the scariest I’ve ever felt as a gay person’

A protester pushes his way into a room at Tralee Library where a children's reading event was taking place.

Children were left terrified and upset during a story-time session at Tralee Library this afternoon when protesters shoved their way into a room and started shouting as the children listened to a drag story as part of Kingdom Pride month.

A video shows protesters barging their way aggressively past a person at the door of the room where they started screaming that it ‘was immoral to read filth to children’.

The incident happened shortly before 1pm in a side room of the library where eyewitnesses say the group started shouting and creating a scene described as a ‘terrifying situation’.

“It was the most frightened I’ve ever been as a gay person. It was terrifying,” said one of the men present at the event.

The protesters – who are known for their opposition to introducing children to books related to LGBTQ+ issues – voiced their objections loudly for several minutes.

The incident lasted until the guards arrived.

“It took a while to get it sorted. We phoned the guards they took statements. It was in a side room and it was very loud. It wasn’t a nice situation,” said a staff member of Tralee library.

Another eyewitness to the event tweeted how the volunteers of Kingdom Pride did a ‘great job’ of calmly dealing with a terrifying situation.

He added how the objectors: ‘did their best to disrupt, including becoming violent and storming the room where children were listening to the story...I refuse to be scared of being Queer and celebrating my culture with my son,” he said.

The gardaí say they are investigating the incident.