Charity soccer tournament in Tralee set to raise funds and awareness for Dystonia Ireland

The St Brendan’s Park F.C pitch will, on Sunday July 23, play host to a charity soccer tournament in aid of Dystonia Ireland; adding to the excitement on the day too will be the fact that the tournament will be made up of all your favourite local bartenders who will swap pouring shots to scoring them, all for a very worthy cause.

Kicking off at 12pm, the tournament is being organised by local Tralee man Darren O’Sullivan - a bartender in Benner’s Hotel and a talented soccer player too to boot - with Dystonia Ireland a charity that is very close to his heart.

For those unfamiliar with Dystonia, it is a neurological movement disorder that can affect anyone at any age. It is characterised by involuntary muscle contractions which force certain parts of the body into abnormal, sometimes painful, movements or postures. It can affect any part of the body including the arms and legs, trunk, neck, face or vocal cords.

After Parkinson’s disease and Tremor, Dystonia is the third most common movement disorder, affecting an estimated 3,000 people here in Ireland.

As a charity, Dystonia Ireland works to promote and encourages scientific research into the causes and treatments for the condition while also raising awareness to the general public and medical professionals. They also offer support and information to people with Dystonia and their families nationwide.

There are 12 teams/bars in total set to take part in the soccer tournament and these are Jack/Paddy Mac's, Seán Óg’s, Linnane’s Bar, Baily’s Corner, The Ashe Hotel, Turner’s Bar, Meadowlands Hotel, The Blasket, The Huddle, The Brandon Hotel, The Fiddler and Benner’s Hotel.

Tickets will cost just €5 at the gate with the winning bar on the day hosting the after party.

So if you’re in the area on Sunday July 23, be sure to call up and support a worthy cause on what looks set to be a great day of fun for all involved .