Call for CCTV at Island of Geese – ‘At night there is blackguarding going on’

Residents living close to the Island of Geese amenity site in Tralee have called for CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras to monitor anti-social behaviour at night.

Some residents are objecting to gangs of youths congregating in the facility where they are drinking and creating a noise nuisance.

Residents also feel that as the amenity area is adjacent to Tralee Garda Station, it should be relatively ‘straight forward’ to monitor and police.

The amphitheatre section of the Island of Geese was recently painted to cover over obscene graffiti that defaced the impressive public structure. Empty bottles and cans are left strewn on the steps of the amphitheatre after late-night drinking sessions.

Labour Party Councillor Terry O’Brien was approached by residents asking if he would bring the issue before Kerry County Council (KCC), who are the custodians of the site.

“I’ve been contacted by people living close to it who say while it’s a lovely facility by day, at night there is an element of blackguarding going on. They are asking if cameras could cover the area, even for a short term,” Cllr O’Brien said.

Plans are already in place to construct apartments and a courthouse on much of the remaining open spaces at Island of Geese. It means much of the site is earmarked for a combination of commercial use and social housing.

“The green areas that are there now will eventually be gone. But what the residents are telling me is that while the site is in its current format, there should be greater security and Garda presence. Personally, I’m not one for CCTV as it will only make people move on to another spot and cause trouble there. However, the residents want this,” he added.

Cllr O’Brien raised the matter at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting. KCC said the current legal basis for the provision of CCTV for the purposes of monitoring crime and anti-social behaviour in public spaces requires permission from the Garda Commissioner under Section 38 of the Garda Act 2005.

KCC added the permission would require a Data Protection Impact Assessment, whereby the Data Controllers, namely, in this instance, KCC, would undertake an assessment of the privacy risks, and that ‘the scheme is necessary and proportionate.’ This assessment should be backed up by crime incidence data.

In addition, KCC stated: “The Garda’s CCTV advisory committee meet once each quarter to assess applications for approval and make a recommendation to the Garda Commissioner. Obviously, capital funding and operational supports need to be put in place for any such scheme.”

The Garda Press Office was contacted asking if Tralee Garda Station plan to include the Island of Geese under its current CCTV remit. No reply has yet been received.