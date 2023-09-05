Bon Secours Order to leave Tralee after 144 years – ‘We give thanks for the gift of your vocation’

At the special Mass at St John the Baptist Church marking the end of the Bon Secours Order's 144-year history in the town.

It’s the end of an era for the Bon Secours Order in Tralee after 144-years of service and care in the town.

A special Mass was celebrated at St John the Baptist’s Church on Tuesday morning in honour of Sr Siobhán Horgan, Sr Aidan O'Brien, and Sr Teresita Hoare - the last Sisters of the Order in Tralee.

Parish Priest Fr. Tadhg Fitzgerald described it as a ‘sad day’ as it marked the end of the Order’s time in Tralee. However, he said it should also be a happy occasion considering the legacy of work and care they leave behind.

The Bon Secours Sisters first established a convent in Tralee in 1879 when beginning their ministry in the town and helping the sick. In 1921, the Bon Secours Hospital opened in Strand Street, which today is a modern state-of-the-art healthcare facility.

“We can only imagine the comfort and solace the presence those first Sisters – Marine, Hilary, Ferdinand, and Catherine – had on the people of late 19th Century Tralee. The hospital in Strand Road today is their legacy, but not their entire legacy…we give thanks for your great work,” Fr Fitzgerald said.

He spoke of the ‘Sisters of good help’ and their care for the sick, especially the sick poor in their spiritual and corporeal needs.

“The Sisters’ guiding principle was to be always ready to go where they were needed. The name ‘Bon Secours’ expresses perfectly what its founding members hoped would always remain: ‘Sisters of good help,’” Fr Fitzgerald said.

Founded in France, the first overseas Bon Secours Foundation was in Dublin in 1861. Foundations followed in Cork (1867), Belfast (1872), and in Tralee in 1878.

The Tralee Foundation was established when Bons Sisters in Cork came to Tralee to nurse Sir Nicholas Donovan – a Tralee merchant. Following his death, his wife, Lady Donovan, was so impressed by the care the Sisters had given her husband that she was determined that a Bon Secours convent would be established in Tralee.

The Sisters first lived in Denny Street and later moved to Strand Street. The convent was officially opened on September 8, 1879. On their arrival in Tralee, the Sisters immediately began comforting the sick of the town. In 1902, the Bons Sisters took on the running of the Old Infirmary in Strand Street until its closure in 1938.

They nursed in Edenburn Hospital on the outskirts of Tralee, helping the sick through the tuberculosis pandemic of the 1940s and 1950s. Edenburn later became a nursing home where the Bons Sisters worked until the late 1980s.

“We must also acknowledge the often silent and unseen ministry you provided down through the years until relatively recent times. And that is your work with the Tralee community services, your ministry to the housebound, elderly, and palliative care patients,” said Fr Fitzgerald.

"And while much of this ministry was unknown to the larger public. I have no doubt it was greatly valued and appreciated by all who received your care,” he said.

“Today, as we celebrate the care of the gift of Bon Secours ministry in Tralee. And in a sense as we say goodbye to your physical presence among us, we are reminded of the missionary mandate of Christ to be His witnesses to the ends of the earth,” Fr Fitzgerald said.

“Your presence in Tralee for the past 144-years can be summed up by a wonderful ministry of healing and an invaluable ministry of prayerful presence. We give thanks for the gift of your vocation. We hold in prayer the departed Bon Secours Sisters who have served in Kerry,” Fr Fitzgerald concluded.