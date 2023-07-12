Animal rights activist reacts to RTÉ documentary – ‘No wonder people are turning to plant-based and vegan diets’

A Kerry animal rights activist has blasted what he calls the ‘exploitation and cruel treatment’ of young dairy calves highlighted in the recent RTÉ Investigates documentary - ‘Dairy’s Dirty Secret’.

Ted Cronin – a member of Sentient Rights Ireland (SRI) and former election candidate for Tralee Municipal District – said RTÉ’s programme exposed the cruelty of animals who are victims of the food chain.

The documentary shows calves being aggressively handled at marts, something Mr Cronin said was ‘difficult to watch’ and left him feeling ‘totally disgusted’.

The programme also features footage from marts in Kerry.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has since condemned what he called ‘the shocking practices’ seen in the programme and said they were not reflective of the care Irish farmers provide for their animals.

Sentient Rights Ireland want an end to live exporting of cattle - an aspect of Irish agriculture that sees cattle being exported across Europe and North Africa prior to facing slaughter.

SRI believe all animals have feelings and are conscious of pain and fear. SRI insist animals should be given a life free of exploitation and abuse.

“That RTE programme only underlines our campaign for an outright ban on all animal exports. It’s happened in other countries,” he said.

"It’s exploitation and it’s cruel, there’s no other way to describe it. A lot of countries where cattle are shipped to have no regulations on animal rights. The slaughterhouses are inhumane,” he said.

Mr Cronin feels that many of the environmental reasons why people should reduce their meat consumption tend to overshadow animal rights concerns. He said exporting live animals around the world is just as unethical as increasing carbon emissions.

“We should be reducing the amount of this produce [meat] instead of trucking animals all over Europe and the world. No wonder more people are going down the plant-based and vegan route when it comes to diet,” Mr Cronin said.

“Animals feel, worry, and are aware when they’re on the slaughter line. Or when a calf is taken from its mother after a few days, the cries of the cow looking for its calf is awful. That RTÉ programme only exposes a fraction of what happens these animals,” he added.

Lastly, Mr Cronin insists that SRI is gaining in public support as more people are transitioning to vegan and plant-based diets for reasons related to the mistreatment of animals. The party hope is that this will translate into electoral support.

“We are a new party and the only animal rights party in Ireland. There is already good support for us in Kerry. Hopefully, this is something we can build on in time for next year’s local elections,” Mr Cronin said.