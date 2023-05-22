Africa Day to be held in Tralee Town Park this coming Sunday

Teresa Elumelu, Ararat Aneke, Jacqueline Tshikota, Mary Carroll, Sean Lyon’s, Grace Titus, Valentine Asafor and John Lazuras at the launch of Africa day at the Tralee International Resource Centre. The celebrations will take place on the 28th of May in the Town Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Tralee Town Park will later this month play host to what was described this week as a “big event to mark the African community in Kerry” with groups such as Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC), the Killarney Immigrant Support Centre (KASI) and the African community in Kerry (AFCOM) preparing for the big day on Sunday May 28.

The day itself will kick off at 1:30pm in the park when it is officially opened by Minister for Education Norma Foley – a guest of honour for the occasion – and it will bring together different African cultures and traditions from communities right across Kerry with many of those from Africa, who now call this county home, set to showcase their traditional African dress.

Highlights of the day will include the showcasing of traditional African food and African drumming with Tralee Town Park set to transformed thanks to a variety of Africa-themed displays. Many of those from Africa, now living in Kerry, will showcase their traditional African dress.

Other fun activities that will take place include over the course of the family fun include a DJ, face-painting, bouncy castles and games,

Co-ordinator of TIRC, Mary Carroll, said that the day will support integration by bringing different cultures and communities together.

“This type of initiative is more than just good fun, it is about raising awareness and encouraging integration as the different communities work together. Music, games and food is a fun way to achieve this very important goal. This day is an opportunity to celebrate African diversity and success and join Africans around the world in highlighting the cultural and social energy of the continent.”

“We held a similar event last year and it was wonderful to see so many people coming to try African food, and learning so much about the different cultures, and meeting and talking together, in a fun way. The African drumming is always a highlight at the event also,” she continued.

The action will run from 1:30 to 5pm and everyone is urged to come along to this family fun event that promises to be both educational and entertaining.

Africa Day is supported by funding from Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs, facilitated through Kerry County Council. The organisers are very grateful for the use of Tralee Town Park and for all the help from local groups and businesses including the Irish Red Cross and Sean Murphy Electrical contractor.