GAA

Kilmoyley are North Kerry under-15 ‘B’ hurling champions after final win over Lixnaw

Kilmoyley won the North Kerry Under 15 ‘B’ Championship on Sunday evening at Causeway when they defeated Lixnaw in the final by 4-19 to 1-5. The Edmund Flahive Memorial Shield was presented to the winning captain Colm O’Sullivan by Joe Walsh …