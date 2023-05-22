Well-merited Youths Cup final win for St Brendans Park over Killarney Celtic after extra-time

Mo Abdullah shot the winner for the Park in the first period of extra-time

The captain of St Brendans Park, Rodrigo Pinho, picks up the Jimmy Falvey Cup from the Chairperson of the KDL, Seán O'Keeffe

St Brendans Park 2

Killarney Celtic 1

AET

The Park wrapped themselves in glory at Mounthawk Park on Thursday evening when they were crowned Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Champions after a well-merited win over Killarney Celtic.

While it took extra time to decide the game The Park were the better side on the day and ended up very worthy champions. The Tralee side dominated the game for long periods, but they were finding it difficult to get their act together in the final third of the pitch being unable to get the end product they sought and their play merited.

Their first effort on goals came in the sixth minute with a low shot by Dylan Hobbert was saved comfortably by the Celtic goalie Shay O’Meara. Three minutes later they hit on the break and Mo Abdullah got in behind the Celtic defence, but Celtic keeper O’Meara rescued the situation making a decent save.

Then Celtic put a constructive attack together which resulted in a corner kick. From it Alex Hennigan let fly with a rasper of a shot from 10 yards but he was unable to hit the target.

Down the other end The Park created a couple of chances with Danny Fisher going close with a curling shot while Mo Abdullah latched on to a great cross by Jack Slattery, but headed the ball wide. Then totally against the run of play Killarney Celtic went ahead with a cracking goal.

They worked the ball from midfield and when Cathal Kelly got a pocket of space just outside the box he turned and curled a beautiful shot to the back of the net giving the Park keeper no chance whatsoever.

It appeared as if The Park were going to equalise in the 37th minute when Justin O’Sullivan set up James Fisher and his blockbuster of a shot seemed destined for the net but the Celtic keeper O’Meara made a tremendous save finger tipping the ball over the crossbar.

Just coming up to the break a bit of controversy erupted after a Jack Slattery free kick. The Park were claiming the ball had crossed the goal line, but the referee Brian Griffin allowed play to continue and Celtic got the ball up field again.

The Park dictated the game in the second half enjoying total domination at midfield and were turning in wave after wave of attacks but the Killarney Celtic defence was very solid and dealt with everything that came their way in a competent fashion.

However, they unhinged the Celtic defence in the 70th minute with Danny Fisher straight through on goals and he was denied by a superb save by the Celtic keeper managing to get his leg to the ball to keep it out of the net.

The Park continued to press for an equaliser, but entering the concluding stages of the game it looked as if Killarney Celtic were on their way to victory.

This all changed in the 89th minute when a long throw by Jack Slattery fell invitingly for sub Zack Garvey and he unleashed a bullet of a volley from the verge of the box, which went into the top corner of the net in explosive fashion for a goal of the very highest quality.

The final whistle sounded shortly afterwards and the game went into extra-time. The goal that won the game came nine minutes into the first period of extra-time after a corner-kick the ball broke loose in a packed Celtic goalmouth and Mo Abdullah pounced to drill his shot to the back of the net from six yards.

Celtic did their best to try and engineer an equaliser in the second period of extra-time, but their efforts were in vain and The Park ran out very deserving winners at the end.

This was a very good all round team performance by the Tralee side who had a great appetitive for the game with each and every player playing their part in a great win.

The management of the team must be commended for using all of their five subs in the second half and one of them Zack Garvey came off the bench to grab the late equaliser in normal time.

If the Tralee side can keep this bunch of players together prospects for the future of the club will be very optimistic.

THE PARK: Luke O’Regan, Sean Moynihan, Ciaran Kavanagh, Josie Bendamo, Eldion Copali, Justin O’Sullivan, James Fisher, Jack Slattery, Rodrigo Pinho, Mo Abdullah, Dylan Hobbert Subs: Zach Garvey, Ryan Mc Mahon, Aaron Powell, Denis Pander, Diarmuid Waugh

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Shay O’Meara, Noel Sexton, Nattigan Ryan, Robbie Hartnett, Cian Cronin, Cathal Kelly, Alex Hennigan, Darragh O’Shea, Eoghan Crowley, Kalvin O’Sullivan, Colin O’Callaghan Subs: Josh Griffin, Mikey Murphy, Peter Doherty, Raphael Vegus, Pa McCarthy, Pierce Moynihan

REFEREE: Mark Griffin