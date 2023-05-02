Two Luke Palmer goals ensures Kerry FC under-17s beat Treaty United

Kerry FC under-19s lose 5-1 away to Waterford FC

Kerry FC Lol Academy had three teams in action at the weekend and pride of place goes to the under-17 team that had a great victory over Treaty United at Mounthawk Park on Saturday.

Kerry started well and created chances from the outset and they got a deserved goal in the 26th minute. Luke Palmer picked up the ball well outside the box and proceeded to pass several defenders in a mazy run before unleashing a shot to the bottom corner of the goal. Kerry maintained their momentum and got a second goal just before the interval when Tom Healy sent in a great cross from the right and Palmer volleyed in a the near post.

The Limerick side tried hard in the second half and were unlucky not to score, with Caolan Mitchell in the Kerry goal outstanding throughout. He produced saves aplenty, handled immaculately and was brave when he needed to be. In the 77th minute Mitchell was beaten but right back Finn Barrett cleared off the line. Kerry defended well in the closing stages and were deserved winners when the final whistle blew.

Overall it was a great team performance with captain Tom Healy in midfield a tower of strength over the 90 minutes and deserving of the the Man of the Match award.

On Sunday the Kerry FC U-19 team travelled to Waterford for their league encounter but the home side took full points in this match. Waterford struck an early goal via Allesandro Desanctis and netted a second through winger Conor Flynn just before the break.

Kerry reduced the deficit just after the restart when striker Oisin Breen scored a great goal. It all turned sour for Kerry minutes later when a Kerry player was sent off but, nevertheless, the visitors tried hard to stay in the match. Centre back Obina Izehi and Sean Treyvaud at left back defended tenaciously. Waterford eventually bagged a third goal via Grinnus in the 70th minute.

Late goals by Grinnus and Miller saw the home side run out 5-1 winners. Cormac Buckley in centre midfield and Oisin Breen impressed for Kerry.

Meanwhile, the Kerry under-14 team travelled to Dublin on Saturday to take on the might of Shamrock Rovers. This young side are getting great experience, travelling the length of the country and will benefit from these matches, against top class opposition.

On the day Callum Robertson created chances in attack. Odhran Foley played well at centre back. Ciaran Murphy impressed in the middle of the park. Results are not registered at this, the youngest league of Ireland age group.

EA Sports Lol Academy Fixtures

Saturday, May 6

Kerry FC U-17 v Limerick FC in Limerick at 2pm

Sunday, May 7

Kerry FC U-19 v Shelbourne at Mounthawk Park at 2pm

Kerry FC U-15 v Treaty United in Limerick at 2pm