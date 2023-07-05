Trpimir Vrljicak stars for Kerry FC under-19s in draw against Treaty United

The Kerry FC under-17 team was beaten 1-0 away to Cobh Ramblers

Kerry FC had three Academy teams in action in the underage League if Ireland at the weekend with mixed results, but the main news was the appearance for the U-19 team of senior team player Trpimir Vrljicak who put in a man of the match performance against Treaty United on Sunday. The Croat is recovering from an injury and was eligible to drop down to play with the under-19s to aid his rehabilitation.

Kerry FC hosted Treaty United in a very competitive and entertaining league encounter in Mounthawk Park, and when the final whistle blew Kerry had to be satisfied with a share of the points.

Kerry got off to a dream start in the fifth minute when Cianan Cooney fired in a corner, Oisin Breen headed on to the back post, and there was Venis Jahiri to power in a great header.

The home side had another great chance midway through the half when an audacious chip by Vrljicak went inches wide. Kerry went in 1-0 ahead at the break.

Kerry started the second half well with Togor Silong excellent in the middle of the park. In the 60th minute Vrljicak put Cianan Cooney clear but Cooney was taken down in the box. Cooney dusted himself down to take the spot kick but Treaty’s goalkeeper dived full length to deny Kerry a goal.

Six minutes later Sean Costelloe was on end of a sweeping Treaty move to equalise. The Limerick side now had the momentum and took the lead in the 75th minute through Nickodem Kozlowski.

Andy Quaid and Killian Keogh had to defend well also at this stage as Treaty pressed for further goals. Kerry rallied in the closing stages and showed real character to snatch an injury time equaliser. Sub Andrew Kerins dispatched a Cooney pass to rescue a deserved point for Kerry in a great advertisement for League of Ireland underage football. Man of the Match Trpimir Vrljicak.

On Saturday the under-17 team travelled to Cobh to play Ramblers in Stephen Ireland Park. This was another hard fought encounter but it was the home side that emerged victorious on a 1-0 scoreline. The only goal of the game came in injury time in the first half when Deasy was on the end of a Cobh breakaway.

Kerry created several chances in the second half thanks to good work by Tom Healy in midfield. Andrew Kerins, Josh Bowler and Seamus Kelly were unlucky not to score. On several occasions they were denied by excellent saves by Dorgan in goal. Cobh also had chances but Darragh Foley in the Kerry goal was also in tremendous form. Kerry dominated the closing stages but ultimately ran out of time in their quest for an elusive equaliser. Man of the Match was Tom Healy.

On Saturday the under-14 team hosted Wexford FC in another entertaining encounter. At this age group results are not registered but on the day Kerry played some outstanding football and are definitely going in the right direction. Edison Jahiri once again was on the score sheet. Jack Daly floated in a great free kick and Jahiri out jumped the Wexford defence to head in a great goal. Johnny Neillings also hit a post with a great strike.

Shane O’Donavan had an outstanding game in the middle of the park. Evan Lyons and Alex O’Carroll also impressed on the wings. Cody Shanahan made some great tackles at left back. Sean Downey again made some fantastic saves in goal. Man of the Match was Jack Daly.

League of Ireland Academy fixtures

Saturday, July 8

Under-17 League of Ireland

Kerry v Galway in Mounthawk Park at 2pm

Under-14 League of Ireland

Kerry FC v Waterford in Mounthawk Park at 2pm

Sunday, July 9

Under-19 League of Ireland

Wexford v Kerry FC in Ferrycarrig Park at 2pm

Under-15 League of Ireland

Kerry v Carlow/Killkenny in Mounthawk Park at 2pm