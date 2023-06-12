Treaty United suggest departing Abbeyfeale native is signing for Kerry FC

Treaty United have revealed that Abbeyfeale native Martin Coughlan has left the Limerick club and will sign for Kerry FC, even though the transfer window doesn’t open until July 1, with Kerry FC distancing themselves from the news.

Coughlan is a former Kerry FC Academy player, who played with the club in the SSE Airtricity U-17 and U-19 Leagues, but a Kerry FC spokesperson told The Kerryman on Monday that the club has not engaged in any transfer business ahead of the window, which opens in a little over two weeks, and were surprised at the statement on Treaty United’s website linking Coughlan to Kerry FC.

Coughlan, who Kerry FC senior team manager Billy Dennehy would be familiar with from the player’s time with the Academy, signed for Cobh Ramblers in early 2020 and played with the Cork club for 18 months. The central midfielder then signed for Treaty United in February 2022, and made 27 competitive appearances for the Limerick city club.

This season the 23-year-old came on as a late substitute against Kerry FC in the second game in the league, a 1-1 draw in Tralee, and was again a late substitute in Treaty’s 4-0 win over Kerry FC in Limerick in late April.

A statement from the Limerick club on their website says: “Treaty United can confirm that Martin Coughlan has departed the club to sign for Kerry FC. Martin joined Treaty United in February of 2022 and made his debut that April in a home victory over Athlone Town. He leaves the club with 27 competitive appearances in total. Treaty United would like to thank Martin for his contributions to the club and wish him the very best for the future.”

The Kerryman understands that Kerry FC are likely to do some business in the July transfer window, with perhaps four to five players leaving the first team squad and four to five new players being signed.

Kalen Spillane, who played in Kerry’s first few First Division games this season, has already departed the club, with the Cork city native citing work commitments as the reason he couldn’t continue with the Tralee-based club.