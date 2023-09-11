Tralee Dynamos claim first silverware of KDL season after penalty shoot-out win over Castleisland FC

Nathan Rogers scored the winning penalty for Tralee Dynamos after this Cup final finished 2-2 after extra-time

Tralee Dynamos captain Rob Lynch accepts the Domino’s Pizza Cup Final trophy from KDL chairman Sean O'Keeffe after Dynamos beat Castleisland FC in Mounthawk Park on Sunday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Tralee Dynamos celebrate after beating Castleisland FC to win the Domino’s Pizza Cup Final in Mounthawk Park on Sunday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Tralee Dynamos 2

Castleisland FC 2

(AET, Tralee Dynamos won 6-5 on penalties)

This pre-season competition came to an exciting conclusion at Mounthawk Park on Sunday evening with Tralee Dynamos lifting the silverware with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Castleisland.

Castleisland had most of the scoring opportunities early on but they were repeatedly denied by a number of excellent saves by Dynamos goalkeeper Chris Hegarty.

Then Dynamos got their act together and created a good few scoring chances that they failed to capitalise on and the game was scoreless at half time.

Tralee Dynamos took the lead early in the second half when Shane Lowth latched on to a Ger McCarthy corner kick and volleyed to the net from close range.

Castleisland went close to equalising on the hour mark with Kian Downing denied with a fine save by Hegarty.

Castleisland brought the game back to parity in the 80th minute after a free kick by Tommy Feehan was finished to the net by Mint Feehan.

Dynamos had a great chance to regain the lead shortly afterwards with Ger McCarthy putting a great chance from close in over the bar

Castleisland went ahead shortly afterwards when a Jason Brennan shot took a wicket deflection and went into the net off a Dynamos defender and now they appeared on the road to victory.

However Dynamos had different ideas and they kept the pressure on and it yielded what was required with Darragh Lowth firing home the equaliser in the 85th minute off the underside of the crossbar

Dynamos kept the momentum going and they appeared dead cert to win when they were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute. They would put their house on Shane Lowth to score the winner but he was denied by a superb save by Castleisland goalkeeper Steven Bartlett.

With the game deadlocked after 90 minutes it progressed to extra-time and the sides still could not be separated so it had to be decided in penalty shoot-out.

The standard of kicks were exceptional but at 5-5 Tralee Dynamos had the opportunity to win the game with the 11th penalty.

Under huge pressure Nathan Rogers was as cool as a cucumber slotting home the winning spot kick.

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Chris Hegarty, Darragh Lowth, John Ward, Nemanja Samardic, Sean Foley, Robert Lynch, Nathan Rogers, Lorcan Seymour, Ger McCarthy, Shane Lowth, Jamie O’Shea

CASTLEISLAND FC: Steven Bartlett, Daniel Downey, Kian Downey, Paraic O’Connor, Aidan O’Callaghan, Tommy Feehan, Jason Brennan, Finn Nolan, Eamon Nolan, Mint Feehan, Kieran Griffin.