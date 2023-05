Tralee Dynamos B and Mainebank FC must go again in Division 1B final

Heavy downpour did not help the quality of this encounter at Mounthawk Park which ended one-all

Action from Mainebank FC an Tralee Dynamos B's Charleville Cheese Division 1B final in Mounthawk Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Mike Rice Kerryman Today at 20:52