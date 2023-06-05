Title contenders Waterford FC ruthlessly exploit Kerry FC’s high line to shoot six goals

With two Waterford goals in the ten minutes before half-time Kerry resistance was broken as Ronan Coughlan again hit top form for the Déise

Cian Barrett of Kerry FC reacts during aSSE Airtricity Men's First Division match at Mounthawk Park in Tralee, Kerry Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Kerry FC 0

Waterford FC 6

Kerry FC’s initially brave, but ultimately game-deciding, deployment of a very high line in defence was ruthlessly exploited by a superior Waterford FC, who continued their pursuit of First Division leaders Galway United with this 6-0 demolition job at Mounthawk Park.

Despite the bravery of the likes of Kevin Williams, Ronan Teahan and Seán McGrath, the hosts could never get to grips with hot-shot Ronan Coughlan, who continued his blistering from with his second four-goal blast of the season, taking his tally to a phenomenal 23 goals in his last 14 matches.

While the end result wasn’t a huge surprise, considering the overall calibre of Keith Long’s well-marshalled outfit, Kerry FC also suffered the double blow of both Leo Gaxha and captain Williams picking up yellow cards, which rules them out of Friday’s visit of Athlone Town to Tralee.

Billy Dennehy’s side, starting with five Leaving Cert students, and with Graham O’Reilly replacing the suspended Matt Keane in the only change to Friday’s line-up that drew in Ballybofey, picking up their maiden clean sheet of the campaign, made a bright enough opening.

Indeed, with Teahan typically tigerish and inventive in midfield, the home team created the first half-chance. Cian Barrett and McGrath did the initial spadework, but Leo Gaxha could only lob a delicate effort into the midriff of Waterford goalkeeper Paul Martin in the seventh minute.

Unfortunately, for Gaxha, his next intervention led to a harsh enough booking four minutes later, for what seemed to be a raised arm offence. By this juncture, Waterford FC were beginning to settle, and it wasn’t long before serious opportunities were created.

Skipper Williams slid in to prevent a Christopher Conn Clarke cross from reaching Coughlan in the six-yard box, and in the 13th minute, the visitors should have taken the lead. A long ball over the top wasn’t dealt with by Samuel Aladesanusi, but Coughlan slid his effort wide of the near post.

That was a significant let-off for Kerry FC, and while their decision to operate a high line against such a dangerous and in-form striker was definitely brave, it also led to too many dangerous situations unfolding in front of young custodian Aaron O’Sullivan.

The offside flag came to Kerry FC’s rescue on a couple of occasions before the end of the first quarter, with the league’s top scorer Coughlan again at the forefront of the action. He volleyed one effort wide, before finding the net in the 19th minute, but the linesman correctly intervened to save the hosts.

Gaxha, with a right-footed effort from the edge of the box, and Conn Clarke had shots comfortably saved at either end, before Waterford FC again missed a gilt-edged chance to take the lead in the 27th minute when O’Sullivan smartly foiled Shane Griffin, and Williams was first to the rebound.

The high line at the back, however, was continuing to cause a certain degree of consternation in the home defence and, in the 36th minute, disaster struck. Impressive left-back Ryan Burke sent another floater over the top, with the advancing O’Sullivan appearing the favourite to clear his lines.

However, swiping to make a left-footed contact, the Kerry net-minder missed the ball completely, providing an unexpected present to Waterford FC’s Roland Idowu, who had the simple task of slotting the ball into the unguarded net.

Most definitely, that was a kick in the teeth to a hitherto dogged Kerry FC display, with a subsequent altercation on the touchline leading to two yellow cards being issued, but the ominous signs had been there for a while. Lessons weren’t immediately learned, however, and worse was to follow before the break.

The home team initially reacted positively to the concession of the opener, Williams blazing over the bar from 25 yards, but one minute into injury-time, the Kerry FC offside trap fluffed its lines again, Griffin supplying the assist for the ever-dangerous Coughlan, who made no mistake.

Kerry FC switched to a flat back four at the interval, O’Reilly moving to right-back and Nathan Gleeson pushing further up on the same flank, but the sense of a difficult day at the office only increased three minutes into the resumption when Williams saw yellow for dissent, ensuring a one-game ban.

After Aladesanusi headed wide from a corner, Waterford FC struck for the third goal in the 57th minute which killed the game as a contest. Gaxha lost the ball, and the punishment was severe, Conn Clarke playing in Coughlan for a typically ruthless left-footed near-post finish.

Going 3-0 up was the cue for Waterford FC to empty the bench, Thomas Oluwa the most impactful substitute on the left wing, and though Kerry FC had claims for a penalty on Gaxha waved away by the referee, a Teahan chipped effort straight to the visiting ‘keeper was all the home team could muster.

Kerry FC’s Achilles heel of the long, direct ball over the top led to Coughlan’s hat-trick finish in the 66th minute, and it would have been even worse if sub Kennedy Amechi hadn’t headed off his own line, and O’Sullivan hadn’t produced a fine stop from the threatening Oluwa.

Waterford FC weren’t finished there however, and Coughlan repeated his four-goal showing from earlier in the campaign with a coolly converted spot-kick after Rob Vasiu had upended Oluwa in the 86th minute, with the final nail in the Kerry FC coffin coming from midfielder Barry Baggley in added time, brilliantly put on a plate for him by that man Coughlan.

The justified satisfaction of the clean sheet against Finn Harps is now replaced by the reality of successive 6-0 reversals on their home patch. This most trying of initiation seasons continues to deliver many harsh lessons. Billy Dennehy will demand a Kerry FC response when Athlone come to town in four days’ time.

KERRY FC: Aaron O’Sullivan; Nathan Gleeson, Graham O’Reilly, Kevin Williams, Samuel Aladesanusi, Robert Vasiu; Sean McGrath, Cian Barrett, Ronan Teahan, Leo Gaxha; Ryan Kelliher Subs: Kennedy Amechi for Kelliher (60), Togor Silong for O’Reilly (72), Sean O’Connell for Barrett (72)

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin; Tunmise Sobowale, Killian Cantwell, Giles Phillips, Ryan Burke; Connor Parsons, Barry Baggley, Shane Griffin, Christopher Conn Clarke; Roland Idowu; Ronan Coughlan Subs: Thomas Oluwa for Conn Clarke (60), Niall O’Keeffe for Griffin (60), Dean Larkin for Parsons (70), Eddie Nolan for Cantwell (70), Ronan Mansfield for Burke (76)

REFEREE: Declan Toland (Westmeath)