The Park keep nothing in Reserve as they score seven against AC Athletic in cup fixture

There were wins for The Park B, Killarney Athletic and Castleisland in the Under-17 Cup

AC Athletic 1

The Park A 7

The Park progressed to the next round of the Hennebery Sports Reserve Cup with a surprisingly easy win over and understrength AC Athletic side. There was hat tricks for Donagh O’Brien and John Carmody while Dan Fisher completed the rout for the Tralee side. AC Athletic got a late consolation goal and it was scored by David Egan.

JIMMY FALVEY MEMORIAL YOUTH CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Killarney Celtic 3

Killorglin 1

Killarney Celtic advanced to the semi-final of the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Cup with a good win over Killorglin. Alex Hennigan, Eoghan Crowley and Kalvin O’Sullivan scored for the winners.

DOMINOS PIZZA UNDER-17 CUP

The Park B 5

Ballyhar Dynamos 2

This was a good competitive cup tie with the sides level at half time 2-2 with Robert Kelly and Eugene Deniel scoring for Ballyhar.

Eugene Deniel and Michael O’Sullivan had great chances for Ballyhar and the game was still delicately balanced with 3-2 with five minutes to go.

However a strong finish by The Park produced two goals that secured the win.

Best performers for Ballyhar on the day were Sean O’Sullivan, Colm O’Sullivan, Colm O’Riordan, Luke Henderson, Eoin Walshe, Micheal Fitzgerald and Jack Dicker.

Killarney Athletic 3

Castleisland B 0

Killarney Athletic had too much firepower Castleisland B running out comfortably winners in this round of 16 match. Ryan Carroll (2), and Cian Tobin scored for the winners.

Castleisland 3

Mastergeeha 1

Castleisland advanced to the next round of the cup with a good 3-1 win over Mastergeeha. The Mastergeeha scorer was Adam Whitty.