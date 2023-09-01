Ten-man Kerry FC slump to yet another home defeat this time to Bray Wanderers

The dismissal of Cian Barrett to a second yellow card just before half-time put Kerry behind the eight-ball

Kerry FC's Seán McGrath and Bray Wanderers FC's Harry Groome in action for the SSE Airtricity Mens First Division game at Mounthawk Park on Friday Evening Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kerry FC 1

Bray Wanderers 3

A calamitous beginning, a costly red card, and the concession of two goals in four second half minutes, were the key factors that saw Kerry FC slump to a disappointing defeat to Bray Wanderers in another home fixture at Mounthawk Park that simply ran away from the hosts.

Picking the ball out of the net after 12 seconds wasn’t what the doctor ordered, but after an equaliser in the eighth minute, Billy Dennehy’s side gave as good as they got until Cian Barrett received his marching orders for a second bookable offence just before the interval.

After a resilient enough spell from the ten men on the resumption, disaster struck with the Seagulls pouncing for a brace of goals, including a stunning free-kick, by the halfway point of the second half. Kerry FC’s goose was cooked at that stage, as the agonising wait for a home league win continues.

Whatever advice Dennehy issued to his players in his pre-match instructions, about keeping things tight at the outset and settling into the contest, absolutely went out the window when Kerry FC conceded, horrifically, straight from the kick-off.

A long ball over the top from Bray Wanderers right-back Max Murphy caught the home defence flat-footed, and with goalkeeper Arthur Nganou finding himself in no man’s land, visiting striker Yousef Mahdy had the simple task of heading into an unguarded net.

A goal down after only twelve seconds was, most certainly, not the start that the home faithful had been hoping for and, unsurprisingly, Kerry FC were a little bit rattled as a result. However, to their immense credit, they didn’t find themselves behind for too long.

In the eighth minute, the lively Seán McGrath sent a delivery over the top, which the advancing Bray custodian Matthew Connor could only head back in his direction, and the diminutive Kerry FC playmaker showed great opportunism in deftly chipping the ball back into the empty net.

Bray centre-half Cole Omorehiomwan did his level best to clear off the line, but all to no avail. After the early hammer blow, Kerry FC were now back on level terms, and while the whirlwind opening wasn’t exactly a sign of things to come, the hosts were now alive and kicking in the contest once more.

As patterns began developing in the game, with the visitors making a lot of head-way down the left flank where full-back Len O’Sullivan was an extremely proficient operator, Kerry FC showed a facility at the other end to threaten, through the front three of McGrath, Leo Gaxha and Daniel Okwute.

Okwute was a late addition after centre-forward Ryan Kelliher picked up an injury in the warm-up, and indeed it was the Kerry FC striker who almost created a second for the home side in the 19th minute, a stretching McGrath scuffing his shot wide from the left wing low cross.

Callum Thompson had the ball in the net for Bray Wanderers in the 25th minute, but the assistant referee had his flag up for offside, and after yellow cards were dished out to Kerry FC midfielders Martin Coughlan and Barrett, the Seagulls almost hit the front again.

Barrett’s foul on Bray skipper Darren Craven, which put his name in the referee’s notebook, almost proved to be extremely costly for Kerry FC, with midfielder Guillermo Almirall rocketing a 25 metre free-kick off the butt of the near post. Undoubtedly, a lucky escape for Dennehy’s charges.

The game then appeared to meander along through a very scrappy period before there was huge drama before half-time. In the 44th minute, a ricochet from a Seán Quinn clearance rebounded off the advancing Seán O’Connell, forcing the Bray netminder into a superb reflex stop.

Travelling immediately down the other end, Kerry FC wing-back Seán Kennedy got away with a risky challenge on Mahdy inside the box, before disaster struck in the final minute of injury-time with Barrett picking up a second yellow card after he disrupted (albeit minimally) Murphy’s buccaneering gallop down the right.

Having more than held their own in the opening half, with Coughlan an energetic and combative presence in the middle of the park, Kerry FC were now forced into damage limitation mode for the next 45 minutes. That certainly wasn’t their intentions, but with a numerical disadvantage, it had to be done.

While Bray Wanderers missed a gilt-edged chance in the 50th minute, centre-forward Jake Walker blazing over from inside the box, the visitors weren’t cutting Kerry FC open. Indeed, with Jonathan Hannafin an imposing presence at centre-half, the ten men were, initially, quite resolute.

Kerry FC had introduced Rob Vasiu at the break for Ethan Kos, with McGrath joining Coughlan in centre midfield, but any aspirations they had of maybe hanging on for a point were ripped to shreds with a double blast from Bray Wanderers in four minutes.

In the 63rd minute, good approach work from Murphy ended with Walker’s clip back into the danger zone being headed home by the unmarked Mahdy for his second goal. Worse was to follow for Kerry FC before they had even got their bearings again.

An unnecessary foul by Kennedy on the edge of the box gave Bray Wanderers a dead-ball in an inviting position, and while Almirall was foiled by the woodwork in the first half, captain Darren Craven made no mistake on this occasion with a beautiful strike into the far top corner of Nganou’s net.

With the destination of the spoils instantly decided with the third Bray goal, the game petered out in the final quarter, although Gaxha had a fine effort from outside the box parried away in the 90th minute.

Another frustrating night for Kerry, as the wait for that elusive home league victory shows no signs of ending.

KERRY FC: Arthur Nganou; Sean Kennedy, Kevin Williams, Jonathan Hannafin, Ethan Kos, Sean O’Connell; Martin Coughlan, Cian Barrett; Sean McGrath, Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute Subs: Rob Vasiu for Kos (ht), Cian Brosnan for Kennedy (68), Ronan Teahan for Coughlan (68)

BRAY WANDERERS: Matthew Connor; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Sean Quinn, Len O’Sullivan; Callum Thompson, Harry Groome, Darren Craven, Guillermo Almirall; Jake Walker, Yousef Mahdy Subs: Conor Crowley for Groome (68), Chris Lyons for Walker (68), Conor Davis for Mahdy (68), Conor Knight for Thompson (84), Thomas Morgan for Craven (87)

REFEREE: Daniel Murphy (Cork)