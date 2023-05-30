St Brendan’s Park add under-17 Premier A title to their recently on Kerry Youths Cup

Mohamed Abdullah scores second half winner against Killorglin to secure title for The Park

The Park under-17 team are presented with the Premier A league trophy from KDL Secretary John O'Regan at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Mo Abdullah scores the winning goal for The Park in the U-17 Premier A League final against Killorglin at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

St Brendan’s Park 2

Killorglin 1

The future of St Brendan’s Park football club is looking rosy as just a couple of weeks ago they won the Kerry Youths Cup title and on Saturday evening at Mounthawk Park they were crowned Under-17 Premier A League champions after a great win over Killorglin.

This was a very keenly contested game between two evenly matched sides and the game could have gone either way right up to the final whistle.

Played in beautiful sunshine it turned out to be a very competitive game with a good standard of football being played by both sides.

Both sides were full of creativity so both keepers had to earn their crust and Park’s Luke O’Regan and Harry Mangan turned in excellent performances making a number of great saves.

Parks custodian O’Regan was called into action early in the game making two fine save to deny Liam Hayes and Niall Tadhg O’Brien.

Then the Killorglin goalkeeper Harry Mangan had to be alert and made a great save to deny Jack Slattery.

A bit of good fortune came to the aid of The Park in the 18th minute with a defected Slattery shot found the net giving the Killorglin goalkeeper no chance.

The Park had claims for a penalty two minutes from the break when Mohamed Abdullah was bundled over in the box but play continued.

Killorglin then hit The park on the break and O’Brien found the net after a penetrating attack to make it 1-1 and leave the game delicately balanced at half time.

The Park under-17 team are presented with the Premier A league trophy from KDL Secretary John O'Regan at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Both sides continued to create chances when the second half resumed, but it was The Park that scored the winning goal on the hour mark when Abdullah turned in a Jack Slattery free kick at the back post.

Both sides used their benches after this with The Park shoring up at the back while Killorglin went all out in search of an equaliser.

Despite their best efforts the Launesiders could not get the goal they desperately needed and The Park ran out very deserving winners.

The Park: Luke O’Regan, Aaron Powell, Ciaran Kavanagh, Eldion Copali, John O’Sullivan, Justin O’Sullivan, Danny Pander, James Fisher, Mohamed Abdullah, Jack Slattery, Zack Garvey.

Killorglin FC: Harvey Mangan, Sean Diggin, Kealan Verosso, Conor Hayes, Rory Breen, Alex Scannell, Matthew Lonergan, Ryan Carey, Darragh Lynch, Liam Hayes, Niall Tadhg O’Brien.