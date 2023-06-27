Shamrock Rovers’ Cian Barrett commits to Kerry FC for the rest of the season

Kerry boss Billy Dennehy also confirmed that local star Seán McGrath is going nowhere

Shamrock Rovers’ loanee Cian Barrett has committed to Kerry FC to the end of the season according to Kingdom boss Billy Dennehy.

Barrett, who’s played centre-midfield and at full-back for the Mounthawk Park outfit, had initially signed for the fledgling club for six months. In his time in the Kingdom the Dubliner has become a first-team regular and a firm fans’ favourite off the back of a series of effective and combative performances in green.

“It was a six month loan deal initially, his contract would have been up at the end of the month,” Dennehy confirmed at his weekly press conference.

“Cian is another player who’s coming in as a young lad, from Shamrock Rovers on loan. To be fair to him he wasn’t really handed a starting place, even though at times results were difficult so he probably would have warranted being in the team a lot earlier, but he really had to fight his way into the team, which showed great character and personality from a young player.

“Once he’s come in I think he’s been a fantastic addition to the club in terms of his personality, in terms of the individual desire he has to be at this club, to be in Kerry, and to progress himself as a player and help progress the club.

“He reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and said he’d love to stay here for the remainder of the season [asking] if it was something that I could see him in the plans and, as I said to him as well, absolutely because of his personality and work ethic he’s brought to this club since he’s been here is kind of what I’m looking for in players coming in from outside Kerry.

“[That] they recognise this project for what it is, they recognise what we are as a club and they recognise the hard work that’s gone in to this behind the scenes from a lot of people for many, many years.

"Cian, for a very young player, is very mature and he’s a great appetite to improve and it’s great he’s down here in Kerry for the next six months at least anyway.”

Dennehy also confirmed that, despite rumours to the contrary, local star Seán McGrath remains very much committed to the cause.

“Yeah that is [just a rumour],” the Tralee native stressed.

“Seán [McGrath] spoke to me last week and he obviously mentioned that to me that he’d seen things online himself and that, no, he’s very happy with Kerry and he’s delighted to be here.

“You can kind of see when you’re playing the game at a certain level, a lot of the time when you’re at a certain club it’s just a particular game on a match-night, but I think he probably sees here the purpose of this club and what we’re trying to achieve and him being one of the local players involved it’s a bigger picture to what you’re playing for.

“I think he enjoys that side of things at the moment and it’s great to hear him say that he’s enjoying his football here and that he can improve here as well.”

Other than confirming that two of the Kingdom’s best players in the first half of the season would be staying on board, Dennehy also indicated that additional signings were imminent once the transfer window opens this weekend.

“We’ll never be finalised on everything until the player is signed, but from our side what we are doing is trying to analyse players that are suitable to come in to the club,” he continued.

“We know that we’re in a different bracket compared to most teams and clubs in having resources to offer players. We’re not in that category. It’s just about finding players who suit our model and what we are as a club as this moment in time.

“That can be quite difficult obviously, but there’s still a few options out there. There’s a few players coming in training, there’s a few new lads coming in again tonight. It’s just about analysing those players and seeing which ones, following conversations afterwards, are suitable for the model we have.

“That’s where we’re at, but definitely for sure we should have some new players in in the window, which will hopefully help the players who are here at the moment.”