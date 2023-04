Seán O’Connell the Kerry FC star and Leaving Cert student on his challenging year

The Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student has a busy couple of months ahead preparing for the Leaving Cert while playing League of Ireland football

Kerry FC star and Gaelcoláiste Trá Lí Leaving Cert student Seán O'Connell Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Damian Stack Kerryman Fri 31 Mar 2023 at 07:00