Ryan Kelliher becomes first player to sign a professional deal with Kerry FC

The deal will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025 season

Ryan Kelliher has become the first player to sign a professional contract with Kerry FC Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry FC confirmed on Tuesday evening that leading goal-scorer Ryan Kelliher has signed a long term professional contract, making him the first player in the club’s history to do so. The deal will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Kelliher, who his playing in his debut season in the SSE Airtricity First Division, has bagged the team 10 goals across both league and cup competitions to date. In the side’s two wins to date, Kelliher has scored four of the five goals.

Having played almost 2,000 minutes so far in 2023, the number 9 has become one of the first names every week on Billy Dennehy’s team sheet. In 30 games, Ryan has been in the squad for 29 matches, starting in 22 and coming off the bench in six games.

Having grown up in Killarney, Kelliher learned his trade in Killarney Celtic before moving into the Kerry FC Academy structures. At the age of 19 and no senior side in Kerry, Ryan made the move back to Killarney Celtic before returning to the club for the 2023 season which is Kerry’s debut season in the League of Ireland

“I’m delighted to have signed a professional contract with Kerry FC and to commit myself to the club into the future,” Kelliher commented after signing.

”I can see where the club wants to go to and the plans in place are really, really positive. I feel like it's the right thing to do for me and I'm privileged to represent my county wearing the Kerry FC jersey. Up the Kingdom!”

First team manager Billy Dennehy spoke in similarly effusive terms about the deal.

"I am absolutely delighted that Ryan Kelliher has committed his future to the club for the next two years,” the Tralee man said.

"He is a player that has come in to League of Ireland level when I was managing the Under 19s and I could tell straight away that he had the natural ability.

"Obviously, the previous season, Ryan had no senior team to play on, so again he was a player in the county with the talent to play at a very high level but there was no platform in his local area to accommodate that.

"So, obviously, when we were recruiting players, Ryan like always, put himself forward in the best possible way in relation to his attitude within training and his effort also.

"The level of effort he gives on the pitch is massive both during training and matchdays also. This reward is for Ryan on the work he has put in to date. 10 goals in a first season in the League of Ireland is remarkable for a young player in a debut year, but to me it’s a starting block for Ryan and has the potential to go on and score plenty more goals at this level.

"I think he can keep on improving his all round game and is improving as every game goes by and it is evident when he takes on some established players in the league.

"And the biggest compliment I can give to Ryan is that his attitude to keep going is something that younger players in the academy can look at and aspire to because his commitment, desire, attitude and work rate is something that has got him to this level and now excelling at this level.

"Very proud of him and his achievements to date and this is only the start, there will be a lot more to come from our number 9.”