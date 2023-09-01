Ronan Teahan latest to sign on the dotted line as Kerry FC secure assets

The South Kerry youngster has featured in 28 of 30 games this season to date

Ronan Teahan has featured in 28 of 30 games this season to date Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cahersiveen’s Ronan Teahan has become the second player to commit his long-term future to the club by signing a two-year professional deal, which will take him up to the end of the 2025 season.

Teahan follows in the footsteps of leading goal-scorer Ryan Kelliher in signing on the dotted line with the Mounthawk Park outfit, who face Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland First Division on Friday evening.

Both club and player are in their debut seasons in the league and the young South Kerry man has very much impressed in his role in midfield, becoming a first-team regular featuring in 28 of the clubs 30 games to date, making 22 starts.

The only game Teahan wasn’t available for was when the eighteen-year-old was sitting his Leaving Certificate, which speaks both to his remarkable commitment and durability, and also his tender years and massive potential.

Teahan is a product of the Kerry FC Academy having joined at Under 15 level, before playing with the Under 17s and Under 19s, before taking the step up to senior football this season.

“I am delighted to have signed with Kerry FC for the next two years,” he said after signing.

"I can see the club is headed in a positive direction so I think this is a great chance for me to improve and further my development. I'm grateful to everyone at Kerry Football Club for this opportunity.”

First team manager Billy Dennehy was naturally effusive in his praise for the South Kerry native.

“Ronan is a young player that has come into the League of Ireland set up over the last number of years with us,” he began.

"He has gone through a lot of obstacles in terms of his size and height but his determination, character and heart makes sure his ability always shines through.

"He has taken to senior football and League of Ireland for the first time seamlessly in relation to his performances on the pitch and also in relation to his improvement over the last number of weeks as well.

"He is another player that epitomises what Kerry FC is about. He is a player who most likely wouldn’t have had the opportunity to showcase his talents and abilities if Kerry FC was not available to him in his home county.

"So having this project here in Kerry shows the talent pool and the opportunities available to footballers like Ronan who can play in the top level from his home in Cahersiveen and what people can aspire to in the future as well.

"We are delighted in the club that Ronan Teahan has committed himself to Kerry Football Club for the next couple of years and I look forward to seeing what he can do for the team going forward as he continues improving in the next few months and years ahead.”