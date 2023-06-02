Relief as Kerry FC take first clean-sheet and draw away to Finn Harps

The Kingdom have now picked up two points from the Donegal outfit, one at home and now one away from home

Finn Harps 0

Kerry FC 0

More than just relief at getting a result, more that just the relief of putting last Friday evening’s horror show in Mounthawk Park behind them, the relief at securing a first clean-sheet of the campaign was probably paramount for Kerry FC in Finn Park on Friday evening.

The consistent concession of goals, and sometimes quite sloppy goals, has plagued the Kingdom’s inaugural campaign in the League of Ireland, but in Ballybofey the Billy Dennehy’s men dug deep.

Sure they probably need a little luck along the way, but they did it, they put up stout resistance, they didn’t let the concentration levels drops, as they easily could have done.

After getting their first point ever against Harps earlier this season, the green-clad side would have had a certain amount of hope of getting something out of this tie, even if after last weekend’s impressive 3-0 drubbing of Treaty United, the hosts would have had real designs on picking up another three points of their own.

Harps had started like they meant business and created three really good opportunities inside the first ten minutes. But the frustrating thing, from a home point of view at least, was that they didn’t make the breakthrough on any of those occasions.

With Ryan Flood’s low deliveries from out wide causing the Kerry defence all sorts of bother, Noe Baba really should have done better with his glancing header just four minutes in that tailed wide.

Soon after, Flood played Michael Harris in and while the latter did drag an effort past the advancing Aaron O’Sullivan, the retreating Robert Vasiu was in the right place at the right time to comfortably divert the danger.

Bang on ten minutes another through ball from Flood was well telegraphed by the out-rushing O’Sullivan and as he and Harris collided, the ball broke invitingly for Filip De Silva on the edge of the area.

And while De Silva did direct his first-time effort on goal, a last ditch block from Kerry skipper Kevin Williams, on his own goal line, prevented Harps from taking a deserving lead.

But just when it looked like Harps were on the verge of a breakthrough Billy Dennehy’s side went right down the other end and it took an excellent stop from Tim-Oliver Hiemer, parrying away to his right hand side Nathan Gleeson’s fine snap from the edge of the box.

Matters somewhat stagnated from that point on. But eight minutes out from the midpoint and with Flood again firing an inviting corner into the area, Sean O’Donnell’s connection just wasn’t accurate enough and it harmlessly looped well wide of the target.

With Kerry now looking much more settled, Samuel Aladesanusi did very well to climb above the home defence to meet Leo Gaxha’s corner, but his connection was much too firm and it went well clear of Hiemer’s crossbar.

And with that proving to be the last meaningful action of an opening period that fizzled flat after a promising enough start, matters remained deadlocked at the midpoint.

The second-half was only up and running when Hiemer’s quick and arrowed ping sent O’Donnell scampering down the left. He did eventually manage to send the ball across goal where De Silva battled well to hold proceedings up.

A quick swivel of the hips afforded him the time and space to send the ball back the way it came, but O’Donnell could only drill low and wide. Kerry’s first real inroad into the Harps defensive third after the restart arrived on 55 minutes when Gaxha got down the right.

And, while he did make yards and get a decent ball into the area, there just wasn’t anyone in a green and white jersey willing to gamble. Nearing the hour mark and Harps came within inches of taking the lead.

Katlego Mashigo’s cute ball around the corner presented O’Donnell with a sight of goal and while Vasiu got a block on that effort, it skitted up off the turf before bouncing back off the post and behind for a corner.

More Harps pressure then saw matters open up in front of Flood and with the home dangerman taking aim from distance, another fine O’Sullivan save thwarted the American.

On 64 minutes Harps hit the other post, this time the left sided one, when De Silva nodded Flood’s freekick off the frame of the goal.

Noe Baba was next to try his luck from just outside the box and that well struck shot just went the wrong side of the post. Kerry, on the counter, were then desperately unlucky to see Keith Cowan get a touch on Ryan Kelliher’s goalbound effort and turn it behind for a corner.

Going into the final 20 minutes and De Silva could only head tamely at O’Sullivan when usual suspect Flood arched in another inviting freekick. McMonagle also gained sight of goal while Noe Baba headed over as Harps continued to look most likely to end the stalemate.

Deep into added time and Kerry almost stole it when Kelliher’s fiercely driven effort forced Hiemer into a superb save. But with that proving to be that, both struggling outfits had to settle for a share of the spoils.

FINN HARPS: Tim-Oliver Hiemer; Shane McMonagle, Keith Cowan, Noe Baba; Kevin Jordan, Ryan Flood, Katlego Mashigo (Daithi McCallion, 64), Seamas Keogh; Michael Harris, Filip Da Silva, Sean O’Donnell

KERRY FC: Aaron O’Sullivan; Robert Vasiu, Kevin Williams, Nathan Gleeson, Samuel Alandesanusi; Sean McGrath (Graham O’Reilly, 64), Cian Barrett, Ronan Teahan, Matt Keane (Togor Silong, 90+2); Ryan Kelliher, Leonardo Gaxha.

REFEREE: Alan Patchell.