Nobody expects a result, but Kerry FC must show progress against Galway United

‘We know going up there how difficult it will be again,’ Kerry boss Billy Dennehy admits

Everything was so new and shiny back then. It still is in lots of ways. The club remains very much a fledgling enterprise. Still probably a certain amount of innocence has been lost in the meantime. Back then you didn’t know what you didn’t know.

With just three games under their belts Kerry FC travelled to Éamonn Deacy Park off the back of some decent performances, including their first point ever at home to Treaty United just seven days before, and sought to play Galway United at their own game.

Ninety minutes, and nine goals, later Billy Dennehy and his squad of players were given a fairly harsh lesson on the realities of life in front line football against a side very much plotting and planning on a return to the top table.

To be fair it was probably a lesson the Kingdom needed to learn sooner rather than later, all the same it would have left a mark on this young bunch of footballers, and their young manager.

They wouldn’t do that again and, when Galway came calling on Mounthawk Park, they didn’t. Holding them scoreless in the first half, a much more pragmatic approach.

That’s almost certainly the approach Dennehy and his players will take this weekend on their return trip to the city of the tribes. In a lot of ways it’s the perfect opportunity to measure how far the green machine has come in the last three or four months.

“[We’re] learning every day,” Dennehy stressed this week ahead of the game.

“There’s so much that goes on in terms of a match day and performances and trying to improve things. When we went up to Galway we were very early in the league and, from my point of view, I wanted to see where our players were individually, man-for-man, against a club who were chasing promotion.

"To see that gap, and that bridge is fairly long at the moment in terms of where they are as a club and the resources they’ve put in, not just this year, but over the last three years at this point.

"They’ve had a full-time environment for the last number of years trying to be promoted and you can certainly see that in some of their players, but from our point of view when we played them at home we had a bit more experience under our belt.

“We set up a bit differently. They’re still very strong, but the players felt like they could compete a bit more and that’s what Friday will be about for us, every minute of the game to show that as players we can compete in their area of the pitch and see where they compare against a player who’d potentially be playing in the Premier Division next year and that’s a good testing environment for our lads.”

Overall it’s fair to say that the Mounthawk Park outfit, after a dip in form in and around the end of May, have bounced back quite strongly, even if results haven’t yet matched that improved level of performance.

A result is most unlikely to come this weekend away to the table-toppers and, while Dennehy readily acknowledges that it’s a ‘results business’, people are clever enough not to judge this league new-comers solely on results against Galway.

“We know going up there how difficult it will be again,” Dennehy notes.

"We know that they’re a good side, but from a player’s point-of-view, and going back to myself, you’d enjoy playing against team who were far above you because it gives you an opportunity to test where you are as an individual and that’s what ultimately you’re involved in sport at this level for. To be seen, where you can go, who you can compete against as you go up the levels.”

The Kerry boss confirmed that he will have some players back in the fold this weekend who were missing last weekend. Both Ronan Teahan and Cianan Cooney were exam-tied and will return, and Seán O’Connell meanwhile is back playing with the Under 19s.

Others though will be remain out for the foreseeable, including Jonathan Hannafin (who suffered a set-back in training following his recent return from injury) and Wayne Guthrie and Junior Ankomah (both long term absentees).

It’s sure to be another tricky assignment and probably a defeat on the road, but a two or three-nil defeat would represent meaningful progress.

Verdict: Galway United

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Galway United v Kerry FC

Friday, June 30

Éamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm