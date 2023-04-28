No success for Kerry FC after Edogun brace helps Treaty United to comfortable victory

Late injury to goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie compounds miserable evening for Kerry FC after Dean George goal sent Treaty United on their way to 4-0 win

Wayne Guthrie was substituted in the 89th minute against Treaty United after picking up a leg injury — © SPORTSFILE

Treaty United 4

Kerry FC 0

The concession of another early goal, a Leo Gaxha penalty saved, a red card for one of the management team, and an injury late in the game to goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie all played their part in a thoroughly miserable evening for Kerry FC as Treaty United scoring four goals at Markets Field in Limerick to see the visitors slump to a ninth defeat in 11 games.

Two goals from Success Edogun, with Dean George and Ben O’Riordan also on target, helped a dominant Treaty United inflict a third successive defeat on Kerry FC but the form book isn’t Billy Dennehy’s only concern. The Kerry FC manager will have sleepless nights about an incredibly porous defence, which will have be remedied quickly – if possible – before Monday’s trip to Cobh Ramblers. Kerry have conceded 30 goals in 11 games to date, including nine in their last three. There is also come concern over goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie who limped off injured in the final few minutes.

Prior to kick-off, Kerry would have been buoyed by taking two points off Treaty in their previous meeting, albeit that Treaty missed an avalanche of chances in Mounthawk Park, but tonight they were far more ruthless and clinical.

The Kerry side showed only one change from the side that started the 4-1 loss to Galway United, Dennehy opting for Shane Guthrie at centre-half instead of Jonathan Hannafin. By contrast, the Treaty selection showed wholesale changes from the side that began their 4-1 loss to Waterford. Shane Hallahan, Ben O’Riordan, Andy Spain, Lee Devitt and Success Edogun were the only survivors from the previous fixture.

Treaty took the lead 11 minutes in. Dean George firing home from inside the box following slick interplay between Edogun and Stephen Christopher.

Three minutes later, Edogun missed the target completely as his effort sailed over the crossbar after he collected Conor Barry’s left-wing cross.

Treaty continued to control the game and could have doubled their advantage on 14 minutes.Alec Byrne sent George through on goal but saw his effort repelled by Kerry goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie.

Guthrie’s counterpart Shane Hallahan was called into action six minutes later as Kerry almost pulled one back. Ryan Kelliher connected with Leo Gaxha’s left-wing cross, but his header was kept out by the Treaty goalkeeper.

On 24 minutes, Kerry FC were awarded a penalty when Anthony O’Donnell was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Fortunately for the hosts, Gaxha failed to convert the spot-kick, which was well saved by Hallahan.

Treaty went 2-0 up two minutes later. Barry’s initial effort inside the box deflected off Sean Kennedy into the path of Edogun who calmly prodded home.

Eleven minutes later, Edogun registered his second goal of the game and his third of the season as Barry and George combined to set up the Treaty striker who rifled home inside the six-yard box, as Treaty led 3-0 at half time.

The visitors began the second half impressively and almost pulled one back within 60 seconds of the restart. Gaxha latched onto Sean McGrath’s through ball inside the box before shooting straight at Hallihan. Kelliher collected the rebound, but his follow-up effort missed the target completely.

Two minutes later, Treaty striker Edogun almost completed his hat-trick but his powerful 20-yard effort came crashing off the crossbar.

The hosts were awarded a free-kick just before the hour mark but Barry’s effort lacked conviction and was easily dealt with by Guthrie.

Kerry were awarded a free-kick on 72 minutes when Trpimir Vrljicak was adjudged to have been pulled back by Darren Nwankwo. Gaxha’s effort was deflected into the path of substitute Alex Ainscough who forced a save from Hallihan.

Edogun came close again 60 seconds later after Armshaw sent him away down the left but his effort was deflected off Robert Vasiu for a corner.

Treaty engineered their fourth goal from the resultant corner but prior to that, Conor McCarthy from the Kerry management team was shown a red card for remonstrating with the officials. McCarthy was calling for play to be halted to facilitate treatment for the injured Gaxha and was given his marching orders.

O’Riordan subsequently headed in Barry’s delivery 15 minutes from time as the Treaty defender bagged his first goal of the season.

Kerry threatened 10 minutes later when Gaxha’s left-wing cross deflected off Lee Devitt and out for a corner but the visitors couldn’t exploit the set-piece

Treaty could have added a fifth goal two minutes from time when Curran played in Colin Kelly but Wayne Guthrie intervened with a well-timed challenge. The ball fell to Curran who missed the target completely from 35 yards out. His miss wasn’t detrimental as Treaty still ran out comfortable winners. However, Guthrie picked up some sort of injury and limped off in the 89th replaced by Callan Scully.

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan, Ben O’Riordan, Andy Spain, Anthony O’Donnell (Darren Nwankwo, 46) Lee Devitt, Conor Barry, Colin Conroy (Martin Coughlan, 76), Alec Byrne, Stephen Christopher (Willie Armshaw, 63), Dean George (Enda Curran, 63), Success Edogun (Colin Kelly, 76).

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie (Callan Scully, 89), Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Shane Guthrie (Nathan Gleeson, 46) Robert Vasiu, Sean Kennedy Sean McGrath (Trpimir Vrljicak, 71), Cian Barrett (Matt Keane, 52), Leonardo Gaxha, Ryan Kelliher, Ronan Teehan (Alex Ainscough, 71).

Referee: Ian O’Keeffe