Much improved Kerry FC unlucky not to claim a draw at home to Longford Town

An own-goal mid-way through the second half cost the Kingdom a likely share of the spoils

Jamal Ibrahim of Longford Town in action against Sean McGrath of Kerry FC during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry FC 2

Longford Town 3

A third defeat in the space of the seven days seemed scant reward for Kerry FC after a rousing second half performance, which really deserved to at the very least net the Kingdom a share of the spoils.

Longford Town, fresh from victory over league-leaders Galway United on Monday evening, will be relieved to take the full points with them out of Mounthawk Park, which is a credit to the home side.

Having gone two-nil down in the first half they could easily have folded up their tent in the second half, succumbing to a third successive heavy defeat in a week.

Instead, with manager Billy Dennehy ringing the changes at the break, the home side kept the faith, got the ball on the turf and played some really good stuff to force their way back into the game.

The only fly in the ointment for the Kingdom in the second half an own goal from Matt Keane mid-way through, which threatened to undo all of their good work to get back into contention.

To Kerry’s credit not even that rattled them unduly with Leo Gaxha and the indefatigable Nathan Gleeson really putting on a show for the raucous home crowd who were on the feet by the finish.

A truly encouraging end then to a game that started rather inauspiciously. Having conceded after 11 and four minutes respectively in their previous two fixtures whatever else they did, the Kingdom just had to, had to, had to see out the first fifteen to twenty minutes without conceding a goal.

Alas concede another early goal is just what the home side did, to a breakaway move finished by Stephen Meaney following a cross across the face of goal by Josha Giurgi who nipped in behind a slightly flat-footed Seán O’Connell (who perhaps was a little blinded in by the low slung sun).

To say it was a disappointing turn of events for the home side would be an understatement, particularly seeing as they had started the game quite encouragingly.

Indeed the Longford goal came just after the home side had forced a second corner in succession on the visitors. To be fair to Dennehy’s charges, the goal didn’t deter or dishearten the league newcomers.

Kerry won a third corner on 13 minutes. On fourteen minutes Ryan Kelliher had a shot drift wide and, while Longford continued to look dangerous on the counter especially, Kerry were dealing with them quite well.

Seventee-year-old debutant Togor Silong working hard to break up Longford play. Trpimir Vrljicak doing much to cause Longford a bit of bother down their end of the pitch. Rob Viasu looking effective down the right. Kevin Williams his usual commanding figure in the heart of the defence.

Still for all that there wasn’t much end product from the Kingdom, who relied a lot on Samuel Aladesanusi throws into the danger-zone to try and upset the visitors to Mounthawk Park.

All in all the home side looked to have regrouped reasonably well from the opening goal, but there were always signs that Longford could nip in for a second. Kyle O’Connor and Stephen Meaney combining to force a corner on 44 minutes off Williams.

Aodh Dervin taking the corner, a quick one-two, and then a clever cross across the box, which caught the home side slightly napping for Shane Elworthy to head home with the minimum of fuss.

Two-nil to the guests at the break, and Kerry’s difficult week showing few signs of getting any better. The Kerry management making three half-time switches underlined the gravity of the situation – Matt Keane, Leo Gaxha and Nathan Gleeson all coming into the fold, which gave the side a slightly more offensive look to it.

Ten minutes into the half that more positive approach very nearly paid dividends with Gaxha sending a smart free across the box, Jack Brady in the Longford goal pushing it clear for Kevin Williams to knock it back across forcing Giurgi to clear it off the line.

Kerry continued that uptick in form over the next seven or eight minutes and in the 62nd minute finally made the breakthrough following a very well-worked move.

Ryan Kelliher getting it underway to pick out Nathan Gleeson down the right in front of the stand, Gleeson taking it on to take a very decent shot, the rebound of which off the keeper found its way to Seán McGrath for a neat finish. The crowd now really was rocking and firmly behind the home side.

That initial feel-good factor in Mounthawk Park lasted all of six minutes, however, with the Kingdom conceding a third goal and most cruelly of all it was an own goal by captain Matt Keane following a cross by Adam Verdon. Keane’s attempted headed clearance going the wrong way and catching out Callan Scully between the sticks.

Even then the Kingdom continued to create chances – Ryan Kelliher with an effort deflected on 72 minutes – showing remarkable resilience despite such a horrible set-back.

Their positivity was again rewarded on the 75th minute with a great goal forged by their magician number 10, Leo Gaxha, who managed to pull the keeper out of position, rounding him, before sending a sweet pass across for Kelliher to finish – 2-3.

Longford were, by now, definitely creaking and reduced to sporadic attack with the Kingdom looking the more likely to score. A Gaxha cross dealt with well by Jack Brady on 85 minutes rather proving the point.

Kerry pushed and pushed and pushed, keeping the pressure on Longford deep into injury time, including a pair of Aladesanusi throws that with a break of the ball one way or the other could have turned into something meaningful.

In the end Longford clung on, which in itself was a victory of a sort for the home side. At the end of a desperately tricky seven days there’s light at the end of the tunnel once more.

KERRY FC:Callan Scully; Rob Vasiu, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Andy Quaid, Seán O’Connell; Toger Silong, Cian Barrett, Seán McGrath; Ryan Kelliher, Trpimir Vrljicak Subs: Matt Keane for A Quaid, half-time, Leoando Gaxha for S O’Connell, half-time, Nathan Gleeson for T Vrljicak, half-time, Cianan Cooney for T Silong, 91

LONGFORD UNITED: Jack Brady; Shane Elworthy, Cian Byrne, Kyle O’Connor, Viktor Serdeniuk, Gary Armstrong, Adam Verdon, Aodh Dervin, Joshua Giurgi, Jamal Ibrahim, Stephen Meaney Subs:Derek Daly for G Armstrong, 72, Emmanuel James for J Ibrahim, 88

REFEREE: Mark Houlihan