Much improved Kerry FC earn draw against Longford Town in entertaining contest

Centre-half Ethan Kos and keeper Lee Axworthy impressed for the Kingdom in Mounthawk Park on Friday evening

American defender Ethan Kos was an impressive figure for the Kingdom at the back against Longford town on Friday evening Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Kerry FC 0

Longford Town 0

A share of the spoils, a respite from four straight defeats and, yet, still the sense that Billy Dennehy’s men could have got that elusive home win, because when they were good they were very good indeed.

With everything weighed up, though, a draw probably was fair enough. Longford had easily as many chances, and probably had the more clear-cut of the chances.

All in all, though, this was hugely encouraging stuff from the league new-comers. They looked assured on the ball – save for some mistakes in midfield in the first half, likely as a result imperfections on the playing surface – and better in defence than they’ve looked in a while.

Certainly the performances of keeper Lee Axworthy and centre-half Ethan Kos – both mid-season signings – played an important part in that, both men were on top of their game.

It was a reasonably uneventful first half, which is not to say it wasn’t entertaining and competitive. It just lacked any really clear-cut chances, half chances yes, certainly plenty of those with the preponderance on the Longford side of the ledger, but for the sides to retire at the break at nil-all was no great injustice to either side.

Longford were the superior force once they got a grip on some impressive early play by Kerry with Leo Gaxha, Seán McGrath, and Ryan Kelliher prominent early on.

The only early fly in the ointment for the green machine was a blocked down attempted clearance from Samuel Aladesanusi that needed Lee Axworthy to be on his guard.

Probably the Kingdom’s best move of the first half came nine minutes in when Kelliher slipped Gaxha through only for his shot to be saved by Jack Brady in the Longford goal, and for Town defender Dylan Hand to clear the rebound.

Gradually, however, Longford began to assert themselves increasingly. Some of the home side’s worst moments, however, were somewhat self inflicted. Take the chance that came Adam Wixted’s way on 12 minutes.

It followed a turnover by Seán McGrath in midfield, with Wixted taking it on before picking out Mohammed Boudiaf in a promising position. Aladesanusi with a smart tackle cut it out before it broke again to Wixted for the shot saved by Axworthy.

Sad to say those were the most promising chances either side had in the half, Longford had a couple of corners (on 19 and 31 minutes respectively), and a promising looking free in injury time, but they all came to nothing.

There was a flurry of activity at the start of the second half with two dangerous balls into both boxes inside thirty seconds in the 48th minute, the first for Longford with Kyle O’Connor whipping it for forcing Axworthy to save with the ball ending up wide right before flashing across the face of goal, over-hit alas and going wide.

The first really top-quality chance of the second half came on 55 minutes when Gary Armstrong shot from outside the box (about 25 metres out) forcing a brilliant save from Axworthy.

Kerry now were hitting something of a purple patch, a very impressive move on 61 minutes culminating with a foul on Seán O’Connell allowing Gaxha a free kick just outside the box, his effort deflected and saved.

The crowd beginning to sense something now and their faith was very nearly justified on 65 minutes when Nathan Gleeson cleared a Gavin O’Brien corner right up to the combative Daniel Okwute, before it broke to Gaxha in a very good position, he broke through and had a fairly tame shot off his left shot well-saved by Brady.

The water-break – well-deserved on a stifling evening in Tralee – threatened to upset the Kingdom’s momentum and a very good move involving substitutes Bastien Hery and Joshua Giurgi was cut out last minute by Kevin Williams for a corner (which came to nought) on 74 minutes.

Then on 79 a snapped Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh shot from outside the box was deflected just wide for another Longford corner, well claimed by an increasingly commanding Axworthy.

The game turned ever more frantic thereafter, both sides sniffing a result. The home side arguably had the better of the exchanges, second half sub Cian Brosnan making a real impact and very nearly crafting a couple of gilt-edged chances.

One of those, on 88 minutes, resulted in Aladesanusi throw in from which a Longford counter-attack opened up for Cristian Magerusan – well handled all evening – to create a half chance.

Magerusan had a second chance on 91 minutes with Axworthy again saving, while Kerry had a further chance for Kennedy Amechi (a pass from Brosnan in the box just offside) and Longford had one last-gasp corner (Cian Brosnan with the clearance as O’Brien Whitmarsh loomed menacingly).

The corner was cleared on second ball and that was that a share of the spoils, more satisfying for the home side undoubtedly, but by the same token Longford could have few complaints.

After three straight league defeats, it was just what Kerry needed. Except, of course, for that elusive home win.

KERRY FC: Lee Axworthy; Sean Kennedy, Ethan Kos, Kevin Williams, Samuel Aladesanusi, Sean O’Connell, Sean McGrath, Ronan Teahan, Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute, Ryan Kelliher Subs: Nathan Gleeson for S Kennedy, 59, Kennedy Amechi for R Kelliher, 73, Rob Vasiu for E Kos, 73, Cian Brosnan for D Okwute, 78, Martin Coughlan for S McGrath, 78,

LONGFORD TOWN FC: Jack Brady; Kyle O’Connor, Aaron Walsh , Dylan Hand, Gavin O’Brien, Adam Wixted, Gary Armstrong, Viktor Serdeniuk, Christian Magerusan, Mohammed Boudiaf, Jordan Adeyemo Subs: Charles Mutawe for A Walsh, 27, Bastien Hery for G Armstrong, 69, Joshua Guirgi, for M Boudiaf, 69, Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh for J Adeyemo, 69, Jason Doona for A Wixted, 73

REFEREE: Oliver Moran (Dublin)