Much improved Kerry FC denied a draw after Valerii Dolia strikes again for Athlone Town in Mounthawk Park

This was a much improved performance by Kerry FC four days after their 6-0 hammering by Waterford FC but the wait for that first home win in Tralee goes on

Ryan Kelliher had the ball in the Athlone Town goal in the 14th minute but the goal was disallowed for a very marginal offside call

Kerry FC 0

Athlone Town 1

It was a real sense of Groundhog Day for a luckless Kerry FC as Valerii Dolia repeated his match-winning performance from late March with the only goal of this First Division encounter, earning a vital victory on the road for Athlone Town.

As he had done on his previous trip to Mounthawk Park, the Ukrainian winger broke the deadlock, and while it was a late, late winner a couple of months ago, his first half strike turned out to be the difference between the two sides once again.

However, this was a much more encouraging display by the home team, even without several key men, and one would have to say that a point was the least they would have deserved for their sterling overall performance. Unfortunately, the footballing gods continue to look in a different direction.

Kerry FC, with Jonathan Hannafin, Matt Keane and Togor Silong coming in for the suspended trio of Kevin Williams, Nathan Gleeson and Leo Gaxha, made a very solid start, looking more compact and harder to break down than against Waterford FC on Monday.

Indeed, while the visitors enjoyed plenty of territorial dominance from the outset, it was the hosts who were first to threaten danger in the 14th minute, with the tigerish figure of Silong right at the heart of the move for Billy Dennehy’s side.

Initially, Silong won possession with an excellent tackle and, after the ball broke back to him, his scuffed long-range effort was, invitingly, deflected into the path of the onrushing Ryan Kelliher, who made no mistake with a clinical left-footed finish.

Unfortunately for Kerry FC, in what had to be a very marginal call, the linesman put up his flag for offside, and the home team had been narrowly denied a chance to gain a huge foothold in the contest. Nevertheless, they continued to provide stiff resistance thereafter.

In saying that, with the physically imposing Patrick Hickey starting to dictate the play in midfield, Dolia had Athlone Town’s first effort at goal, which went high and wide from the left wing in the 16th minute. They were to come even closer to breaking the deadlock eight minutes later.

Striker Frantz Pierrot, held under lock and key for the most part by the excellent Samuel Aladesanusi, made his only real impact of the opening half, with a cultured flick putting Adam Lennon clean through on goal. His left-footed drilled effort wasn’t hit with conviction, however, trickling wide of the far post.

That was, most certainly, a significant let-off for Kerry FC, but their overall play was neat and tidy, with Ronan Teahan (further advanced than usual) and Sean McGrath buzzing intelligently around centre-forward Kelliher, with Silong and Matt Keane combative in midfield.

Yet, as has become commonplace this season, just as the hosts would have been feeling quite satisfied with how the game was going, they were hit with yet another sucker punch in the 32nd minute and, as he had done at the same venue earlier in the season, Dolia was the man responsible.

A throw-in on the right from Athlone Town skipper Oisin Duffy towards Aaron Connolly wasn’t dealt with by the home rearguard, and Dolia, whose switch from left wing to right proved to be a master-stroke, struck a low, composed left-footer into the far corner of the Kerry FC net.

The visitors were hardly worthy of taking a lead with them into the interval, but that’s exactly what transpired. In a further blow to Kerry FC, the inventive and lively McGrath was forced off with an ankle injury in the 45th minute, after an innocuous looking tackle, with Kennedy Amechi replacing him.

On the resumption, with Sean O’Connell introduced at left wing-back for Cian Barrett, there was certainly no sign of the league’s bottom side feeling sorry for themselves. Indeed, it was the exact opposite as, with admirable resilience, Kerry FC took control of proceedings.

Except for an early free-kick that was blazed over the bar by the goalscorer, Athlone Town were forced into a desperate rearguard action, such was the way that the home team attacked the second period. However, having endured four scoreless games on the spin, could Kerry FC break their goal drought?

A lovely Kelliher header almost put Amechi through in the 55th minute, Kelliher’s control then let him down six minutes later, a superb Keane cross caused consternation in the Athlone defence soon after, with the energetic Amechi having a shot blocked by a defender in the next play.

It was all Kerry FC, to be fair, inspired by Teahan’s creativity, with their best opportunity coming in the 70th minute, with the young midfielder’s pass finding Kelliher, who turned magnificently and fired a right-footed low drive that was tipped onto the post and out for a corner by goalkeeper Minogue.

The home crowd were really getting behind Kerry FC at this stage, and rightly so, with Teahan’s threatening cross plucked out of the sky by the Athlone netminder as Kelliher ran in to, potentially, finish with a close-range header in the 74th minute.

The visitors were under the cosh to such a degree that the towering Hickey was moved into a back three in the final quarter, and he was a key figure down the finishing straight, along with the ever-solid German Fuentes Rodriguez, as Athlone Town had to batten down the hatches.

Keeping their foot on the accelerator, showing great character and oodles of conviction, Kerry FC continued to take the fight to the opposition in the last 15 minutes, but the much-coveted equaliser just would not arrive, no matter how much they tried to retrieve the situation.

Crosses, corners, long throws from Aladesanusi, you name it, Kerry FC tried it all before the final whistle, but defeat was to be their lot once again. Yet, as they head into the summer break, positivity was the order of the day.

A massive improvement from Monday, loads to build on, but the all too familiar pain of defeat at the same time.

KERRY FC: Aaron O’Sullivan; Cian Barrett, Graham O’Reilly, Samuel Aladesanusi, Jonathan Hannafin, Rob Vasiu; Ronan Teahan, Togor Silong, Matt Keane, Sean McGrath; Ryan Kelliher. Subs: Kennedy Amechi for McGrath (inj, 45), Sean O’Connell for Barrett (ht), Cianan Cooney for Hannafin (89), Stephen McCarthy for Silong (89).

ATHLONE TOWN: Enda Minogue; Oisin Duffy, German Fuentes Rodriguez, Noan van Geenen, Haji Abdikadir; Adam Lennon, Patrick Hickey, Matthew Leal, Valerii Dolia; Frantz Pierrot. Subs: Blake Ryan for Dolia (65), Charles Mutawe for Leal (65), Jack Kavanagh for Abdikadir (75), Josh McGlone for Lennon (75), Donal Curtin for Duffy (88).

REFEREE: Daniel Murphy (Dublin)