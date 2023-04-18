Mastergeeha schoolboys crowned KSBGL under-15 Division 1 champions

Mastergeeha 5

Ballyhar Dynamos 0

It was a fantastic end to the KSBGL season for Mastergeeha as they club celebrated a second league title in the past week when their under-15s were crowned Division 1 champions following a victory against Ballyhar Dynamos.

Mastergeeha played with high intensity and tempo from the very first whistle with Zach Cronin and Jack Ahern setting the standard in the centre of the park. It was this work-rate and determination that allowed Milosz Niezgoda to open the scoring in the fifth minute with a real classy finish. A second was added on 18 minutes when Cillian Miley volleyed to the roof of the net from a corner kick.

Ballyhar were a constant threat on the break with speed on both flanks but Mastergeeha defence stood firm and David Lowin, in particular, put on an eye-catching display of defending.

The second half began with the same energy and Ben Carmody made it 3-0 following a lightning run down the left followed by a brilliant finish. Thomas Myers scored his first of two goals in the 53rd minute when he pounced on a rebound and his second rounded off the scoring drilling home from the edge of the box.

Ballyhar continued to battle throughout and played with great spirit, but the game and title was Matergeeha’s with great celebrations at the final whistle.

U-16 Girls

Killarney Celtic 3

Dingle Bay Rovers 0

In what was probably Killarney Celtic toughest game of the season so far the Celtic girls really had to work hard to break down a determined Dingle team, and it wasn't until the last minute of the first half when Celtic made the breakthrough after a ball rebounded off a Dingle player and went in for an unfortunate own goal.

The second half saw Killarney Celtic press hard from the start and after two minutes Eve Culhane scored a great goal from just outside the box. Celtic’s third goal came from a free kick floated in by Amber MacIndoe and Katie Foster was on hand to score a lovely goal from the six-yard box.

Kerry Schoolboys Team of the Week

Ryan O’Sullivan (Mastergeeha AFC U13)

Rian McCoy (Tralee Dynamos U12)

Patrick O’Leary (Iveragh UTD U12)

Pa McCarthy (Killarney Celtic U13)

John Breen (MEK Galaxy U14)

Jack Kelly (Ballyhar Dynamos U13)

Joey Kelly (Castleisland AFC U13)

Stephan Harty (Ballyheigue AFC U14)

Jack Harrington (Inter Kenmare U13)

Mathias Panxhi (St Brendans Park U12)

Denis Moiselev (Kilorglin AFC U13)

Kerry Schoolgirls Roll of Honour

Maeve Courtney (Killarney Celtic)

Sophie Moynihan (Mastergeeha FC)

Saoirse Kelly (Listowel Celtic)

Sadie Ryan (LB Rovers)