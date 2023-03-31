Low-scoring Longford Town offer Kerry FC a chance to take a result on the road

Kerry boss Billy Dennehy says it’s too early in the season to read a huge amount into Longford’s recent form

Kerry FC's Ryan Kelliher in action against Athlone Town's German Fuentes Rodriguez during their game in the League of Ireland First Division in Mounthawk Park last week Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

It was a case of so near and, yet, so far away for the Kingdom last Friday night in Mounthawk Park.

All they had to do – and all is very much a relative term, recognising that none of this is easy – was hold out for another four or five minutes and they’d have their first clean sheet in the First Division and just their second league point.

Instead an 88th minute goal from Athlone Town’s Valeri Dolia undid a lot of good work, and with it Kerry FC were left watching the boulder roll back down the hill all over again.

Their task now is to start pushing that large rock up the slope once more, starting this Saturday evening away to Longford Town. Billy Dennehy and his men will want to get that first clean sheet and with it at the very least a share of the spoils.

The Leinster outfit sit in third last spot in the table. Their form hasn’t been anything to write home about having lost their last two games, and with just three points on the board, all from draws, are still awaiting their first win of the campaign.

To be fair the Strokestown Road outfit haven’t fared too badly. Losing by just a goal on the road to Galway United last Friday evening, a place where the Kingdom were very much humbled.

One thing that must be considered encouraging from Kerry’s point of view is that Longford Town have the fewest number of goals scored across the league. A positive sign for the Kingdom? Or is it too soon to read anything into that?

“Yeah it is [too soon],” Kerry boss Billy Dennehy said this week ahead of the game.

"At this level every game is so different, the starts to games, the referee’s decisions within games have a big influence on games as well, so there’s lots of variables involved that you can’t really account for.

"In terms of having players who can certainly create chances for them, they’ve got quite a few of them. We won’t be under any illusions that it won’t be a difficult game and that they’ll have players who can create chances and score goals.

"From our point of view, from early in the week, it’s about concentrating on ourselves. Learn from a few things that we could have done a bit better against Athlone and review some of the things we did really well, because there was a lot of really positive things from the Athlone game, especially the style of play and the football that we played.

"Just looking to implement that and develop it further and then as you say try to nullify some of the strengths Longford have, but that will be later in the week that we look at that side of things.”

While the desire – if not the necessity – for a clean sheet is keenly felt by the Kerry boss, more so he just wants to finally get over the line in a game, to take the three points on offer.

“It’s the last piece of the puzzle we’re waiting for, to get that first win under our belt,” he stressed.

"After watching the game [against Athlone] back again over the weekend, as the game went on you could see, and anyone who was at the ground, we would have been disappointed with a draw as well.

"The substitutions we made we were attacking substitutions. We brought on Seán Kennedy, Seán McGrath, Cian Brosnan so we brought on all attacking players to try and go and win the game as well, but overall in saying that.

"We were a bit disappointed not to defend our goal for the full ninety minutes, but at this level you’ll always have one or two players who can do that. That’s just what happened to us on Friday night.

"The player who scored didn’t have too many chances in the game, but he finished it well. From our point of view it’s seeing out games, to hang on to a result or to get that first win.”

The Kingdom’s chances of getting over the line in a game have probably been dented by a recent spate of injuries. Dennehy, however, explained that it’s not altogether unexpected.

"There’s quite a few and against Athlone last week before the game we had two or three get injured on the Monday and Wednesday before [at] training and that ruled them out of Friday,” he noted.

"Samuel Aladesanusi, who’s doing really, really well, a young lad coming in eighteen/nineteen years of age got injured during the week in training. So that ruled him out of the game. Obviously came on against Wexford and did really well.

"Trip [Trpimir Vrljicak] who’s obviously a long-term injury. Junior [Ankomah] is a long-term injury. Mark Carey. Andy Quaid who got injured up in Wexford as well. We’re down quite a few bodies, quite a few injuries.

"That’s to be expected lads coming into this level, the intensity of the matches, the intensity of the training. Everything has gone up quite a few levels for them individually from where they were so it’s taking a bit of time for the body to adapt to that and we are picking up a few injuries from that period.

“That’s part and parcel for it. It’s something I’d foreseen happening, which is why we kind of picked a larger squad to manage these periods, but it gives others players an opportunity to come in now and play and maybe take a claim for themselves as well.

"A few injuries, but hopefully we might have a few back by Saturday as well.”

As it stands at the moment, Kerry FC, Treaty United and Longford Town look like being cut adrift from the pack at little, making this a game that Dennehy and co will surely target for a good result.

“They’re probably looking at us thinking in the same way, thinking it’ll be the same for them,” Dennehy warned.

“Again at this level and in this league there’s no easy games, there’s teams that can punish you at all times within the game. We’ve seen that already ourselves. From our point of view it’s about being full prepared and starting the game like we did on Friday night again.

"You can see in our home games now especially how well we start the games compared to away from home that’s probably been something that we’ve not got as much consistency on as we would have liked.

“This week in Longford will be another long journey, another difficult trip, but something that again the players will be looking forward to after the performance on Friday, because we’re very disappointed not to get a result, but I think everybody who was at the game could see that we were well in the game and that it could have gone either way."

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Longford Town v Kerry FC

Saturday, April 1

Bishopsgate, Longford 7.30pm