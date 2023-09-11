Longford Town ‘extremely confident that the alleged incident did not occur’ during Kerry FC game

Kerry FC had claimed in a statement that “alleged racial remark” had been directed at one of its players

Longford Town in a statement on Monday evening said it was ‘extremely confident that the alleged incident did not occur’ during their game with Kerry FC last weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The fall-out from last Friday evening’s SSE Airtricity First Division match between home side Kerry FC and Longford Town continues, with Town breaking their silence for the first time on the affair.

A brawl broke out after the full-time whistle in Mounthawk Park, which is understood to have been prompted by a flashpoint between a player from either side during the fixture. Kerry FC then claimed in a statement released last weekend that one of their players was the target of an “alleged racial remark”.

In a statement released by Longford Town on Monday evening, the midlands club countered the accusation stating it is "extremely confident that the alleged incident did not occur” adding that they are “fully behind the individual in question” having conducted their own “investigation and speaking with players and staff”.

Longford Town’s statement adds that the club will “work with relevant authorities to establish the facts of the matter” going on to say the club condemns “all types of discrimination and racism”.

The Longford Town statement in full: “Longford Town FC is aware of an alleged incident at our recent game against Kerry FC at Mounthawk Park last Friday 8th September.

“After conducting our own investigation and speaking with players and staff, Longford Town FC is extremely confident that the alleged incident did not occur and we are fully behind the individual in question.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to establish the facts of the matter. Longford Town FC condemns all types of discrimination and racism.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”