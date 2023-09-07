Longford Town expected to inflict another home defeat on Kerry FC

‘They’re after a massive win at the weekend against Galway,’ Kerry boss Billy Dennehy says

Could Friday night see Kerry FC get their first home league victory? Just their second league win of the season? As much as one wants to be optimistic, at this juncture it’s hard to see.

The Kingdom’s opponents this Friday evening Mounthawk Park, Longford Town, are arguably the form team in the division at the moment, fresh from a a one-nil victory over runaway league leaders Galway United.

Now maybe the fact that, with seven rounds to go, Galway look fairly unassailable at the top of the table take a little of the sheen off that Longford victory, but by the same token until the fat lady sings, Galway will need to keep their heads screwed on.

As for the Kingdom there’s no rest for the wicked from here to the end of the season. The pressure to get some results on the board – they’ve had just one draw in the last five games – is fairly pointed.

That said pretty much every team they’ll play for the next little while won’t be sort of motivation either with play-off spots up for grabs. Longford certainly won’t want to undo all their good work last weekend by slipping up in Tralee this Friday evening.

With teams like Longford having something tangible to play for, or at least a little more concrete than Kerry’s desire for pride, it’s going to be that much more difficult for Kerry to get over the line, at least for the next little while.

“Yeah I suppose it is,” Kerry boss Billy Dennehy admitted this week.

“You could definitely look at it like that in terms of the team who are, like Bray, fighting to get into those play-off positions. That is a target of theirs that they’re looking to achieve along with a lot of other clubs who are in that boat, but from our point of view we usually take every game on its merits anyway.

"No matter where you are or whatever competition it’s in, you’re trying to go out to compete in the game. I think for our side you’re looking at the players and the running numbers within the game that I track and they’re very, very high.

"So the effort and the commitment is as strong as it was at the start of the season, we just give ourselves difficult situations to come through and that’s what we did to ourselves on Friday night [against Bray].

"We gave ourselves some difficult situations to come through, but in fairness to the players right to the end we’d some very good chances up to the 88th minute to possibly go back to three-two and that would have created an interesting last ten minutes, but it just wasn’t to be on the night.”

The challenge of Longford, then, isn’t one that Dennehy or his players will be taking lightly, sitting rock bottom in the table there aren’t any games they can take with less than utmost seriousness to be fair.

“They’re after a massive win as well at the weekend against Galway,” the Gallowsfield native stressed.

"They beat Galway one-nil and I think they’re a club who brought in some good players in the window. They were obviously able to bring in a few new players in terms of their own recruitment strategy allowed them to do that and that certainly helped them in the second phase of the season.

"They’ll certainly be coming down here obviously looking to force their way into those play-off positions again. From our point of view it’s about looking at players and getting as much experience and minutes into their legs that they possibly wouldn’t have had and hopefully that will benefit them going forward into next season as well with the players we’re looking to bring through for next year.”

Some familiar failings have continued to haunt the league new-comers, particularly in defence. As well as they’ve been playing of late, teams must see them as something of a soft touch, especially in dead-ball situations.

“In a lot of situations you just have to persevere with the players you have at this moment in time,” was Dennehy’s take on his side’s defensive woes.

"You can work with them and try to help them. If any of ye [the press] were at training last week ye would’ve seen how much we spoke about some of the points you’ve mentioned there.

"How much we’ve worked on them, how much we’ve showed them in video clips… it gets to a stage as a coach where you just give the information and talk the players through with the level that ultimately you have. And that’s all you can do.

"I fully agree with certain areas of the pitch we’re definitely competitive and we look strong and we look promising and then at the other end you're far too easy to score against and that makes it very difficult for the overall team.

"That’s been a trend throughout the season. It’s happening with a lot of lads that have been in the team and out of the team but it’s just where we’re at this moment in time in terms of the level we’re at. That’ll be a big job for the off-season to try and recruit in that area.”

Verdict: Longford Town

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Kerry FC v Longford Town

Friday, September 8

Mounthawk Park, 7.45pm