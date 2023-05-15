Lenamore Rovers claim Tommy Healy Cup with deserved win over Killarney Athletic B

Goals from Mitch Foley, sub Donal Leahy and Ciaran O’Connor, from the penalty spot, ensured Lenamore Rovers atr Tomy Healy Memorial Cup champions — © SPORTSFILE

Lenamore Rovers 3

Killarney Athletic B 0

When there is a clash of youth versus experience in big games the latter normally prevails, and that was what transpired at Mounthawk Park on Friday evening when Ballylongford side Lenamore Rovers were crowned Tommy Healy Cup champions after a very impressive win over Killarney Athletic B.

It turned out to a very entertaining game played at a lively pace, with underdogs Killarney Athletic battling gamely for a long period, but the cream came to the top eventually as Lenamore lifted the title in great style.

Killarney Athletic had a wonderful opportunity to go ahead after six minutes when they got a penalty kick for a handball in the Lenamore box but they wasted it with Armand Gashi putting his shot wide.

Lenamore went ahead eight minutes later when Michael Holly put Mitch Foley through on goals and while his first shot was blocked he made no mistake with the rebound rifling the ball past the Killarney Athletic goalkeeper.

Athletic then created a couple of half chances but efforts by David Esker and Jason O’Grady yielded nothing. The Killarney men then got a free kick in a good position, which was struck well by Gashi, but he was denied by a great save by the Lenamore goalkeeper Matt O’Connor.

Indeed, the Lenamore custodian was called into action at both sides of half time making two great saves to deny Athletic scoring opportunities.

The Ballylongford side got a real stranglehold on the game in the 65th minute when Jack Mulvihill found sub Donal Leahy with an accurately measured cross and the towering striker soared over defenders and headed the ball to the net.

Lenamore put the game to bed shortly afterwards when Ciaran O’Connor converted a penalty kick.

The winners were tight and compact at the back and were very creative in the middle of the pitch, while Eamon Leahy was always dangerous up front and his brother Donal coming off the bench to score a crucial goal.

The Ballylongford club have lovely facilities on the side of the Ballylongford to Tarbert road and now have two teams in the KDL.

The management team of Brendan Hogan and Tony Fennell are doing an excellent job looking after the team and no one will begrudge them collecting this silverware at the end of the season.

The champagne corks were popping in the Shannonside village on Friday night as they did a bit of a pub crawl and they were given a great reception everywhere they visited.

No doubt a staunch supporter of the club over the years, the late Joe O’Grady, was smiling down on them on Friday evening from the big football pitch in the sky, and no doubt he sank a few pints of the black stuff to celebrate.

Lenamore Rovers: Matt Connor, Liam McCarthy, Sean Hanrahan, Ciaran O’Connor, Kiaran Swan, Brian Cregan, Jack Mulvihill, Michael Holly, Conor Hogan, Mitchel Foley, Eamon Leahy. Subs: Paul O’Connor, Donal Leahy

Killarney Athletic: Conor O’Riordan, Aaron O’Sullivan, James Sutler, Frank Cronin, Conor Healy, Jason O’Grady, Conor Collins, Darren O’Doherty, Armed Gashi, Gavin Moriarty, Oisin O’Sullivan. Subs: Murt O’Shea, David O’Brien, Dylan O’Sullivan, Adam O Sullivan, Jack O’Connor, David Esker.