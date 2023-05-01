Killorglin FC keep their Premier A status after winning nine-goal thriller against Castleisland FC

Paddy Collins scores the winner for Killorglin in injury-time to help his side avoid the drop

Killorglin FC 5

Castleisland FC 4

In the battle to avoid relegation, Killorglin FC had their fate in their own hands at the Dragon’s Den on Friday as after Camp United went down to Killarney Celtic last Wednesday meaning a win for the Launesiders against Castleisland would ensure they would retain their Premier A status for another season.

Naturally they took to the field in this big game with all guns blazing and they went ahead with a fantastic goal by Paddy Collins with a wonderful strike from 30 yards. They doubled their lead shortly afterwards when Conor Hayes latched on to a Tim O’Shea, corner kick and he out jumped everyone to plant his header in the roof of the net.

Castleisland pulled a goal back with a Damien Feehan goal and it was 2-1 at the break. The home side began the second half on the offensive and they extended their lead with a fine strike by Pa Carey.

When Tom Whittleton added a fourth goal Killorglin appeared to be heading for a comfortable victory and their survival seemed to be accomplished.

However, Castleisland began to get a foothold on the game after this and after scoring three unanswered goals from Stan Divane, Jonathan Brennan and Eamon Nolan, Killorglin looked in deep trouble and relegation warning bells were chiming in the distance.

The home side rose to the challenge admirably springing a few substitutes from the bench and they went all out in search of a winning goal going into the final five minutes of the game.

As the 90th minute approached they put a penetrating attack together and it appeared as if a Pa Carey shot was heading for the net, but the Castleisland goalkeeper Steven Bartlett pulled off a great save to push the shot away but the ball rebounded out to Paddy Collins and he showed great composure finishing the ball to the net in great style.

When the final whistle sounded there were great scenes of jubilation by the Killorglin players and management team which clearly showed just how important this win this was. They could have hardly envisaged that their season would have come to such an exciting conclusion and now they can look forward to playing in Premier A again next season.

This young side showed what they are made of and rose to the challenge that confronted them and engineered a fantastic win. It was a great all round performance by the winners with each and every player playing their part in a well merited victory.

The man of the match for the winners was Tom Whittleton who turned in a tremendous performance.

KILLORLGIN FC:Adam Carey, Daniel Evans, Conor Hayes, Jason O’Connor, Jack O’Sullivan, Tim O’Shea, Tom Whittleton, Pa Carey, Paddy Collins, Dylan Moriarty, Dylan O’Sullivan Subs: Michael Carey, C Burke, Jack Lynch, Jack O’Leary, Adam Owens