Killarney Celtic win fifth Premier A League title in a row after derby victory over Killarney Athletic

After Athletic went 2-0 down very early they pulled a goal back but Celtic scored a late penalty to be sure of victory and a fifth League title in as many years

Killarney Celtic celebrate winning the Premier A League title for the fifth year in a row after beating Killarney Athletic in the final in Mounthawk Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Killarney Celtic 3

Killarney Athletic 1

Killarney Celtic added another glorious chapter to their sporting history at Mounthawk Park on Friday evening when they were crowned Premier A League Champions for the fifth successive year with a thrilling win over their arch rivals Killarney Athletic.

This game lived up to its expectations in every respect with both sides getting stuck into the game from the very outset and they kept the big attendance on their toes throughout the game.

While there was intense rivalry on the field of play it was the same among fans with great banter going on for the entire game.

A couple of early elementary mistakes cost Athletic dearly being 2-0 down after just 13 minutes they had a huge mountain to climb after that.

In a scintillating second half they made a great fightback and pulled a goal back and it was delicately balanced 2-1 entering the concluding stages of the game but they conceded a penalty in the 87th minute which was converted to clinch the game for Celtic.

Celtic started strongly displaying a better appetite for game than their opponents and they went ahead after just two minutes.

Some shabby defending by Athletic left Witness Odirile in on goals and he still had a lot to do but he controlled the ball beautifully and dinked it over the Athletic keeper for a quality goal.

Shortly after this the Athletic goalie Gary Sugrue was injured and he was replaced by Conor O’Riordan

He was caught in no man’s land in the 13th minutes later and Wayne Sparling coming in from the left wing fired home Celtic’s second goal.

It could have been 3-0 shortly afterwards when an error by Shane Doolan left Witness Odirile through on goals and his hooked effort was just inches wide.

After this Athletic steadied the ship and they began to create a few chances A shot from distance by Tadhg Doolan was fisted away by Celtic goalie Roy Kelliher.

Then Matthew Horgan found a pocket of space on the verge of the box but his shot was superbly blocked by John McDonagh. They had another chance in the 38th minute but Shane Lynch pulled his shot wide.

Athletic manager Stuart Templeman made a statement of intent for the second half introducing three subs Danny Healy, Jack Cooper and Ryan Carroll. They began the second half on the front foot and started to ask serious questions of the Celtic defence.

Athletic finally got the breakthrough they badly needed on the hour mark with a foul in the box producing a penalty kick. Cian Tobin’s spot kick was brilliantly saved by Celtic keeper Roy Kelliher but because of a goal line infringement by the Celtic goalkeeper it had to be retaken and Tobin made no mistake the second time around.

Now the game was in the boiling pot and the Athletic supporters were in full voice. Celtic brought a few players off the bench this and it was end to end stuff with tackles going in hard and fast by both sides.

Celtic sub Cian Doe had a great chance but his shot was taken off the line another sub Dylan O’Callaghan was most unlucky not to score with a ferocious shot smashing off the crossbar.

The game was on a knife edge entering the closing stages but when the Athletic keeper was unable to hold on to a shot it fell to Dylan O’Callaghan and as he was about to shoot he was bundled over in the box and referee Adrien Quirke pointed to the spot. Cathal O’Shea made no mistake from 12 yards to clinch the game and end Athletic’s hopes of getting an equaliser.

The game was very well handled by referee Adrien Quirke and his assistants.

There was great scenes of jubilation as the cup was presented to the captain of the Celtic side John McDonagh. He thanked his players for turning in such a great shift and paid tribute to Athletic for contributing to the provision of a great game.

Celtic’s silverware quest is not over yet as next Sunday they play Tralee Dynamos in the replay of the Greyhound Cup with an opportunity to lift a fifth successive league and Cup double.

Killarney Celtic: Roy Kelliher, Chris O’Leary, Brendan Falvey, John McDonagh, Padraic Looney, Liam Spillane Wayne Sparling, Kevin O’Sullivan, Cathal O’Shea, Lee Downing, Witness Odirile. Subs: Cian Doe, Dylan O’Callaghan, Jamie Spillane

Killarney Athletic: Gary Sugrue, Pedra Gulmcevic, Tadgh Doolan, Shane Doolan, Cian Tobin, Donal Kelliher, Matthew Horgan, Dara O’Shea, Shane Lynch, Roko Rujevcan, Eoin Moynihan. Subs: Danny Healy, Jack Cooper, Ryan Carroll, Ian Prendergast

Referee: Adrien Quirke