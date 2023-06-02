Killarney Celtic fancied to complete drive for five against town rivals Athletic in Premier A final

Atletico Ardfert are fancied to overcome Killarney Athletic B in the Division 2B final

Mounthawk Park, Tralee hosts a Kerry District League double-header of finals on Friday evening with the Premier A and Division 2B deciders to be played

Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic

Friday, June 2

Mounthawk Park, Tralee at 7.45pm

Killarney Celtic will be bidding for a five in a row of Premier A League titles when they lock horns with arch rivals Killarney Athletic in an eagerly awaited Premier A League Final at Mounthawk Park on this Friday evening.

Celtic are well used to winning big games and they lifted the Dominos Pizza Cup title a few weeks ago defeating Tralee Dynamos in the decider.

Now they face their fellow townies in the eagerly awaited League Final with a score to settle as they lost to their arch rivals twice in the league.

Their opponents will be hoping to bridge a gap of six years having won their last back in 2017 defeating Celtic in the final in a game that brought the biggest crowd ever at a league final at Mounthawk Park.

Both clubs have been going very well so far this season so they are going into the game in a confident frame of mind.

It is anticipated that it will be a tight game between the arch rivals with bragging rights up for grabs both sides will be well pumped up for the big game.

In their path to the decider Athletic only lost one game and had two draws. Their noted feats was defeating Celtic twice so they will be going into this big game with no fear.

Celtic lost two games to Athletic and that must have hurt and they will be seeking sweet revenge.

Previous form won’t be in the equation this time around and this the biggest competition in the KDL and both sides will relish this game.

These sides met in the Premier A final last season and under the stewardship of Brian Spillane completed a four in a row league and cup titles.

They won the decider comfortably 3-0 with Athletic going down very tamely in a game that they failed to show any kind of self-belief.

A lot of things have happened since that game as Athletic has matured a lot since then and they booked their place in the final very comfortably.

Celtic have lost three key players to Kerry FC Trip Vrilicak, Steven McCarthy, Ryan Kelliher but they have got a few new recruits and Witness Odirile has been a rare find and he is excelling with the team at the moment and has been scoring every week since he joined the club.

They enjoyed a great season being very unlucky in the FAI Junior Cup losing the quarter final in a penalty shoot-out to Limerick side Ballynanty Rovers.

Meanwhile Athletic have been working hard behind the scenes and they only lost one game in the league going down to Killorglin.

Stuart Templeman and Brendan Moloney has brought this squad a long way over the past couple of seasons and their statistics clearly shows they will be very difficult to defeat.

No doubt Celtic boss Neilus Hayes will have his own game plan for the game and he knows his side will have to play to their full potential if they have any chance to win the game.

Unfortunately Athletic’s Brendan Moloney is out for the final with a cruciate ligament injury and he will be a huge loss as he has been banging in goals on a regular basis during the season.

As well as a group of very experienced players the team is enhanced with a number of highly talented young players they have enjoyed a superb season and also had a good run in the FAI Junior Cup.

Celtic will go into the game as slight favourites and they know they will have to play out of their skins to defeat a very good Athletic squad.

Their recipe for success could go down to their fringe players as they have a very strong substitutes bench who have the capability of changing the course of a game in the bat of an eyelid.

This is a game that is likely to go right down to the wire and it will be no surprise that big games of this nature rarely occur and neither side will need any help to get the adrenalin pumping.

It promises to be a fascinating game and Celtic have the credentials to pull off a five in a row.

Meanwhile, Athletic will feel that they are capable of dethroning their illustrious opponents but it will take a huge effort to accomplish this.

The game should attract a bumper attendance at soccer headquarters on Friday night and a great game is anticipated.

There won’t be too much between the sides but Celtic have the extra bit of guile and class and that should take them over the finishing line successfully and capture another League title.

DIVISION 2B LEAGUE FINAL

Killarney Athletic B v Atletico Ardfert

Friday, June 2

Mounthawk Park, Tralee at 7.30pm

Atletico Ardfert will go into this game as strong favourites and this is understandable as this squad has played in higher divisions and have held their own there, and they face a young Killarney Athletic B side that is maybe lacking in a bit of experience. However, they took to Division 2B like a duck to water this season and went through the entire season undefeated so they are certainly not without hope.

Ardfert are an experienced side, and will be anxious to finish their season in a blaze of glory against a young Athletic side. This Ardfert side has a good mix of experience and young players who have got better as the season progressed. Manager Tony Neary has nurtured the young players and the experienced players are showing them the ropes.

Killarney Athletic are a nice side that play good football and they will be up for the challenge they face. It should be a very competitive game but Ardfert are a more mature side and experience should take them over the winning post with a fair degree of comfort.