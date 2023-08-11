Killarney Celtic face free-scoring Bohemians from Waterford in FAI U-17 Women’s Cup final

Manager Alan O’Sullivan: “We will be hoping to keep the momentum going and try and get the side to play to their full potential on the day, and if they accomplish this they will be in with a big shout in the game”

The Killarney Celtic team that defeated the Salthill Devon in the FAI Women’s U-17 Cup semi-final in Celtic Park, Killarney and that will play Behemians FC from Waterford in the final. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Killarney Celtic v Bohemians FC (Waterford)

Saturday, August 12

Turner’s Cross, Cork at 3pm

Killarney Celtic’s under-17 women’s team go in search of a first national title at Turner’s Cross this Saturday when they play very formidable Waterford side Bohemians FC in the FAI Women’s Under-17 final.

Killarney Celtic’s youth team (boys) lifted the FAI Youths Cup title three years ago when defeating Cork side Douglas Hall at Mounthawk Park in a dramatic penalty shoot-out win, and now Celtic’s under-17 girls have an opportunity to make a name for themselves on the national stage, but they will have to scale dizzy heights if this is to be achieved.

Celtic are at a bit of a disadvantage going into the game as they have only played four games so far this year while Bohemians play in the Waterford League on a weekly basis.

However, Celtic made light work of getting to this national final with a series of great wins in which they scored 17 goals in four games, which is a great record.

They began their journey to the decider with a facile 10-0 win over Cork side Riverside Athletic in the opening round of the competition. Then they travelled to play Cork side Macroom and won 3-0.

Celtic faced a very stern test in the quarter-final against Limerick side Aisling Annacotty and they turned in a superb performance, coming back from 3-1 down to win the game 5-3 with goals from Eva Culhane, Aideen O’Brien, Katie Foster, Katie Dow and Maeve Courtney.

Galway side Salthill Devin were their opponents in the semi-final and goals from Aideen O’Brien and Lucy O’Sullivan gave them a great 2-0 win at Celtic Park a couple of weeks ago.

The Killarney side face a huge task on Saturday against a Waterford side that win big competitions on a regular basis. One of Celtic’s biggest draw backs is that they are not playing games on a weekly basis, unlike their opponents, but they are on a roll at present and will go into the big game with plenty of confidence.

On the road to the final Bohemians FC won all their games by significant margins and this clearly demonstrates the magnitude of the task facing Celtic on Saturday evening.

They started with a 6-1 win over Cappoquin Railway in the opening round before overcoming Mooncoin 4-0 in the next round. They met their Waterford neighbours Tramore in the quarter-final and won easily 7-1. They were again big winners in the semi-final defeating Lakelands MGL 6-0.

In their four games they have scored 21 goals, which clearly proves their great prowess in attack. These results shows what a huge task lies ahead for Celtic but they also had a comfortable road to the decider and they won’t have any fear of their more illustrious opponents.

Alan O’Sullivan is the manager of the team and his assistants are David McIndoe and Tanya McCormick who have a lot of experience in the game in many capacities.

O’Sullivan says the squad will go to the side with plenty of confidence after a great run in the national competition.

“I know most of these girls over the past six years since under 12 level and they give great dedication and commitment in any game they play in. They have shown this in abundance on the training pitch in the build-up to the final and they can’t wait for the big game to arrive.

“I must thank Brian Spillane, Matt Keane and Neilus Hayes helping to prepare the squad for the big game with body conditioning and gym preparations. My assistants David McIndo and Tanya McCormack bring a lot of experience with them and they do enormous work behind the scenes,” O’Sullivan told The Kerryman.

“It has been a very enjoyable journey to get to the final and we will be hoping to keep the momentum going and try and get the side to play to their full potential on the day and if they accomplish this they will be in with a big shout in the game.

“The preparations for the big game have been fantastic with no stone left unturned to ensure that the entire panel of players are in a good physical and mental shape for what lies ahead. Many of this panel of players have excelled in other sorts such as GAA and rugby so they are very well experienced for games of this nature.

“Some of the squad have played with under-16 teams that reached a national final while other girls have being playing with successful teams at underage level.

“Obviously our mission is to win the game and while we will go into it as outsiders we know we have the where for all to get over the winning line if we show the form we produced in the semi-final.

“Our opponents have been very impressive in their journey to the final and we know we have to elevate ourselves to the highest peak to come up with a win.

“A big crowd is planning to attend the game and that will give the side plenty of heart and spirit for the big occasion."

While Celtic go into the game as complete outsiders they will be hoping to squeeze out a win against the odds. It will be a tall order to lift the national title, and everyone involved in the game around the county wishes them the very best of luck and will be keeping their fingers crossed that they can win the title.

The team will be looking very trendy for the big game as they will line out with their brand new kit sponsored by Mike O’Sullivan of MOS Masonary.

The club is organising a supporters’ bus to the game and the cost based on a full bus is €20 return for adults and €15 return for under 16s. To book a seat on the bus message Jane at 086 2243435 or go through the club’s social media pages.