Killarney Celtic denied victory in FAI Women’s Under-17 Cup final by Bohemians from Waterford

Meave Courtney and Katie Doe scored great goals for Killarney Celtic but their Waterford opponents claimed the Cup title with a 3-2 win

The Killarney Celtic team before the FAI Women's U17 Cup Final against Bohemians FC Waterford at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

Bohemians FC (Waterford) 3

Killarney Celtic 2

National Cup glory eluded Killarney Celtic’s under-17 girls in Saturday’s FAI Cup final, but only just as the Kerry club put in a huge effort only to come up tantalisingly short by the odd goal in a five-goal thriller at Turner’s Cross in Cork city.

The Waterford club were rightly regarded as favourites going into the game, as they had been scoring freely throughout the competition, but despite scoring three in this final, they were never comfortable against a Celtic team that worked incredibly hard for each other and had goals from Meave Courtney and a second late on from Katie Doe to keep their opponents honest until the final whistle.

Bohemians started the better side and created the better of the chances in the first half, forcing a number of corners and drawing a couple of smart saves from Celtic goalkeeper Lucy O’Connor.

Ava O'Malley and Aideen O'Brien had decent chances for Killarney Celtic but Bohemians’ goalkeeper Grace Geraghty was equal to the challenge on a couple of occasions Celtic threatened her goal.

Celtic's best opportunity of the first half came through Katie Foster whose half-volley shot from a corner had to be well blocked by the Bohs defence.

Late in the first half Bohemians found the breakthrough when Emily O'Reilly’s speculative shot caught out O'Connor and went over the ’keeper’s head into the top of the goal to give the Waterford side the lead at half time.

O'Reilly nearly put her side two up early in the second half but for a brave block in the Celtic rearguard but then Sarah Abullo did get that second goal for Bohemians by slipping the ball past Lucy O'Connor.

Rather than drop their heads, the Celtic girls redoubled their efforts and Meave Courtney's spectacular goal got them right back into the contest after she beat Geraghty with a fantastic strike from outside the penalty area.

Katie Doe, right, celebrates with team-mate Kate Forde after scoring Killarney Celtic's second goal

Soon after Grainne Kennedy almost scored the equaliser from an in-swinging corner kick but her effort just inched wide of the goal and in the 80th minute Foster pounced on a sloppy Bohs pass, but just failed to keep her shot inside the post.

The Waterford side won another corner, which was put into the box and Keira Burke got the important final touch to restore Bohemian's two-goal lead after a scrappy goal-mouth scramble.

With time running out Celtic kept fighting and in the 85th minute Katie Doe scored Killarney’s second goal from a beautifully struck free kick, but Celtic couldn’t engineer that third goal and a brilliant campaign ended with an agonising defeat after a thrilling Cup final.

BOHEMIANS FC: Grace Geraghty, Ava Pello Whelan, Emma Ryan, Elle Kavanagh, Libby Power, Holly Butler (Ellis McHugh, 46), Emily O'Reilly (Ellen Meaney, 62), Fiabh Costin (Nicole McCarthy, 55), Keira Burke, Tam Roche, Sarah Abullo.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Lucy O'Connor, Emma O'Brien, Amber MacIndoe (Kate Forde, 64), Grainne Kennedy, Clodagh Moriarty, Lucy O'Sullivan, Katie Foster, Katie Doe, Ava O'Malley (Lauren Neff, 90), Aideen O'Brien, Ellie Mai Nugent (Maeve Courtney, 59). Subs not used: Abbie Finnan, Niamh Cantillon, Aoibhin Kelly.

REFEREE: Mark O'Connell