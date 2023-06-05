Kieran O’Connor scores 86th minute penalty to land Reserve Cup title for Ballyheigue Athletic

Kieran O’Connor had his late penalty saved by Jack Rogers but the Ballyheigue Athletic man found the net at the second time of asking

Ballyheigue Athletic 1

Tralee Dynamos B 0

Ballyheigue Athletic suffered the heartbreak of losing two finals over the last few weeks but they made it third time lucky on Wednesday evening at Mounthawk Park when they were crowned Hennebery Sports Reserve champions after a great win over Tralee Dynamos B.

Pressure was on for the seasiders going into this game but they came up with the goods and in a tight game and got over the finishing line in front with a late winner.

While they under performed in the previous finals they stepped up to the plate on this occasion and were very deserving winners at the end of a keenly contested game.

Both sides created a couple of early chances with Cian Tuite shooting wide for Ballyheigue when he should have done better while a fizzing shot by Chris O’Sullivan went over the top for Dynamos.

Dynamos put a great attack in the 20th minute with Tommy Sheridan played in John Farragher and coming in at speed it appeared he was about to score but he was denied by a great save by Ballyheigue goalkeeper Tomas O’Connor.

At this stage Ballyheigue were every creative but they were being subdued by a strong Dynamos rearguard who were airtight.

Then Dynamos enjoyed a good spell of possession with Tommy Sheridan pulling the strings at midfield but scoring opportunities were hard to find.

Before half time Ballyheigue forced a few corner kicks but anything that was coming into the goalmouth was competently gathered by Dynamos goalkeeper Jack Rogers.

Ballyheigue created a great chance on the hour mark but Fionn Kavanagh was denied by a great save by Dynamos keeper Jack Rogers.

As the half moved on subs were introduced by both sides in an effort to come up with the goal that could possibly win the game.

Then a Ballyheigue corner kick found Fionn Kavanagh and his header was taken off the line by Paddy Carmody.

As the game entered the last five minutes it looked as if it would end in deadlock. However everything changed dramatically in the 86th minute in a Ballyheigue attack a Dynamos defender was judged to have handled the ball in the box and it resulted in a penalty kick.

Kieran O’Connor stepped up for the spot kick and while Jack Rogers parried the ball out, O’Connor was on fast pursuit and he found the net at the second time of asking.

It was a great win for Ballyheigue and just reward for the great season they enjoyed.

Tralee Dynamos still have an opportunity to lift silverware as they play Killarney Athletic B in the Celsius Menswear Cup Final which is down for decision next Saturday at soccer headquarters with a 7pm kick-off.

Ballyheigue Athletic squad: Tomas O’Connor, Dylan Hennebery, Ciaran Casey, Danny Casey, Marc Dineen, Seamie Foran, Michael Hudson, Fionn Kavanagh, Kieran O’Connor, Cian Tuite, Tommy Moriarty, Sean Patterson, Will O’Keeffe, Tomas Galvin, Diarmuid Walsh, Liam O’Connor, Sean Porter.

Tralee Dynamos squad: Jack Rogers, Adam Murphy, Rory Clifford, James O’Sullivan, Sean Whelan, Paddy Carmody, Chris O’Sullivan, Tommy Sheridan, Jesse Duggan, John Faragher, Jamie O’Shea, Billy Stack, Fergal O’Shea, Eoin Cassidy, Matthew Rogers, Brendan Sweeney, Paul Daly.