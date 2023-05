Kevin Williams on being a leader of Kerry FC at 23 – ‘it’s crazy’

The centre-half has been handed the captain’s armband for the last couple of games and has emerged as a real leader in the side

Kerry FC star defender Kevin Williams says it's 'crazy' that at just 23 years of age he's considered to be one of the club's senior players Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 12:04