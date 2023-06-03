Kerry’s Gaynor Cup manager Siobhan Cussen on working with ‘incredible group of talented girls’

Kerry’s Gaynor Cup manager is Siobhan Cushen who says that is a privilege for her to be in charge of the Gaynor Cup side. Siobhan, who is from Castlegeyory, told The Kerryman that she has been involved in sport most of her life and have with the Kerry senior football team and has been involved in several other sports as well.

"I was asked by the St Brendan’s Football Club to manage the Kerry under 12 girls team and I really enjoyed working with them. Then the director of football at the club asked me to become manager of the Gaynor Cup side this year and I was delighted to accept it and look forward to the challenge it presented,” she said.

“I discovered the squad I was given were an incredible group of young talented girls who were showing great potential and had a great appetite for the game and were willing to embrace all the training that was required to prepare for the competition.”

“I have got to know all the girls very well and it was very easy to work with them. We have a lot of fun together and when it comes to the serious side things they give tremendous commitment.

There is an added interest in the competition as far as the Cussen family is concerned as Siobhan’s daughter Isabelle is a member of the Kerry squad.

“I was very impressed with the squad I got but, of course, there was a lot to be done to get the squad prepared for the national competition and had to reduce the squad down to 18 players. This resulted in having to make big decisions but it was necessary so that the training and coaching process could begin.

“Over the past number of months all the hard graft was done on the training pitch and next week the real thing arrives and we will be well prepared for it.

“All the girls have been fantastic and I have built up a great relationship with all of them. All the coaching staff and the other individuals are working hard behind the scenes and we must also thank all the parents who took their daughters to training over the past few months and travelled when they played competitive games. Their support was brilliant and gave the players a great lift also at games.

“A huge amount of work had been done to get to this stage and there are a great bunch of people working hard behind the scenes,” said Siobhan, who was strong in her praise to her head coach Carragh Kelly and her assistant coach Aisling Kelly.

“The Kerry team played in the Clare Cup recently and had three games against Limerick County, South Tipperary and Limerick Desmond League and it was a learning process for the girls at competitive level and invaluable preparation for the Gaynor Cup.”