Kerry schoolgirls ready to kick off Gaynor Cup campaign and do the county proud

The Kerry Gaynor Cup team and management pictured ahead of the tournament start on Monday in the University of Limerick, with manager Siobhan Cushen (back row, second from right), head coach Caragh Kelly (back row, extreme right), and assistant coach Aisling Kelly (back row, extreme left). Photo by Tatyana McGough

The cream of Kerry’s schoolgirls soccer players will be taking centre stage at next week’s Gaynor Cup in UL Limerick when the Kerry team bid for national honours in the prestigious competition for under-14 soccer players.

The Gaynor Cup runs from Monday June 5 to Friday June 9, with the schoolboys version (Kennedy Cup) starting the following week and running from Monday June 12 to Friday 16.

The Gaynor Cup is a relatively new tournament and Kerry only entered the competition four years ago so it has been a learning experience, and now more and more girls are putting a lot of emphasis on trying to make the squad for the big tournament.

The game at schoolgirls level in Kerry has enjoyed huge popularity in recent years and new clubs have been springing up all over the county. The Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League has done wonderful work promoting the game around the county and are now reaping the rewards of their endeavour.

The young players have been nurtured and looked after very well over the past couple of years priming them for participation in the Gaynor Cup. Improved coaching methods have been producing better players and now a very talented group of players have been representing the county in recent years and they are faring much better at competitive level.

These are exciting times for women’s football in the country with the Republic of Ireland qualified for the World Cup which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

While young girls are familiar with sporting the colours of the men’s Republic of Ireland teams now they have exciting times ahead in the summer when they will have the opportunity to wear the Republic of Ireland women’s merchandise with the hope also that Listowel Celtic’s Savannah McCarthy might make the Ireland squad.

The Gaynor Cup management team has put their players through their paces and they have got the very best of coaching in preparation for the huge event. The Gaynor Cup management started out with a squad of 60 players, which they had to reduce to 20 for the tournament, difficult task for all concerned.

Team manager Siobhan Cushen paid tribute to all the people working hard behind the scenes and she said she was extremely thankful to all the children’s parents who have taken the time to take their children to the training sessions and support them in every way to get to where they are now.

She said she had a great bunch of people helping her along the way, with her coaches and back-up team giving tremendous support along the very enjoyable journey. She added that she knows her squad like the back of her hand now and she is very confident they will do their county proud in the Gaynor Cup.

The squad had the very best of preparation with the teams playing friendly games and participating in tournaments in the run-up to what lies ahead.

There is very strong Listowel Celtic presence in the squad as they have seven players on the panel, St Brendan’s Park have four, there are three Killarney Celtic players in the squad, Inter Kenmare have two, while there is one players each from LB Rovers and Mastergeeha.

Full squad of 18 players

Ava Jade Sheehy (vice-captain), Sinead Lyons, Ashlyn Falvey, Eadaoin Larkin, Niamh Mulvihill, Laura Meehan, Rachael Lennon (all Listowel Celtic); Isabelle Cushen, Leah Griffin, Amie Kelly, Niamh Fitzgibbon (all St Brendan’s Park); Ali Bowler (captain), Amelia Carroll Kelly, Sadbh O’Halloran (all Killarney Celtic); Una O’Shea, Grace O’Shea (both Inter Kenmare); Gracie O’Sullivan (LB Rovers); Lauren Buckley (Mastergeeha).

Manager: Siobhan Cushen; head coach: Carragh Kelly; assistant coach: Aisling Kelly

Kerry in Group 5

There are seven groups in the competition with six groups of 4 teams and one group with 3 teams. Kerry are in Group 5 along with Sligo/Leitrim, Kildare DUL and Roscommon District.

Kerry’s opening game is on Monday June 11 against Roscommon at 6pm They have two games on Tuesday against Sligo/Leitrim and Kildare DUL. After these three games Kerry will know their fate and will be hoping to progress to the knock-out stages of the competition.

Monday, June 5: Kerry v Roscommon

Tuesday, June 6: Kerry v Kildare, Kerry v Sligo/Leitrim

KSBGL chairman pays tribute to everyone who plays, coaches and promotes the game

Adrian Murnane, chairman of the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League, paid tribute to all the players involved in both squads and complimented all the coaches for the tremendous work they are doing promoting the game around the county.

He said these people do everything from the goodness of their hearts and do everything on a voluntary basis for the good of the game. He paid tribute to all the people who work out of the limelight training and coaching players and ensuring that every player is very well looked after.

Mr Murnane said a huge amount of work had to be done to get ready for these two big national competitions and it will be a wonderful occasion for the players that have been selected and their families.

He thanked Mark and Caroline Hallissey of the Golden Nugget Bar for sponsoring the teams kits for both squads and Eddie Rockets for sponsoring the kit bags.