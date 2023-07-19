Kerry FC’s Tipperary man Callan Scully gets his kicks between the sticks

The former Tipperary underage Gaelic football star says he is more of a soccer goalkeeper than a GAA ’keeper

Callan Scully agrees that one has to be a “little bit mad” to be a goalkeeper, and concedes that he fits the bill, if only slightly, but the Tipperary native is happy to suggest that his fellow Kerry FC goalkeepers, Wayne Guthrie and Aaron O’Sullivan, are a bit wilder than him.

Guthrie, certainly, would be widely regarded as having the goalkeepers’ ‘mad gene’ in him, particularly when he was in the no.1 jersey with Austin Stacks and had a propensity for very being audible and very mobile.

“I’m a little bit [mad], but I’d say the other two are a bit more wilder than me. I’d say they have that wildness on me, but I think you have to be a little bit mad to go in goals and have balls hit off you all the time,” Scully says.

“You have to be a little bit crazy but it’s changed now. I think people want to become goalkeepers now at a younger age than, say, twenty years ago, or even from when I started when no one really wanted to go in goals. That has changed now, you have role models in goalkeeping now."

Like Guthrie, Scully has a background in the GAA, but despite playing for Tipperary in the Munster Minor and Under-20 Football Championship, he was and remains a reluctant devotee of Gaelic football.

In 2018 he was goalkeeper for the Tipperary minors, and played against Kerry in Semple Stadium in a provincial quarter-final that Kerry won by 14 points. Tipp lost the Munster semi-final to Clare that year.

Three years later he was the Premier County’s first choice goalkeeper in the Munster Under 20 Championship, on a team that beat Limerick and Waterford before losing to Cork in the provincial final.

“I’d be more of a soccer goalkeeper than I would be a GAA keeper, and that was probably more of a downfall for me in the GAA than in the soccer,” explains.

“A soccer goalkeeper is a much harder position to play in, even though the goalkeeper position has completely changed in the GAA with the Northern keepers coming out and nearly playing as an extra [outfield] player, but that has only changed in the last three or four years.

“I’d say most of the time a soccer goalkeeper has the more difficult job as he has to be concentrating for 96 minutes of the game because one kick-out and it could be straight in one-on-one, whereas it takes that little bit longer in football for the ball to travel up the field.”

A short-lived Gaelic football career has already given way to soccer, Scully’s preferred game and one he has been committed to for as long as he can remember.

Growing up in Nenagh, he says he started playing soccer in the town from the age of four until he was 15, before heading to Dublin to play for Shamrock Rovers for two years in the DDSL.

At 17 he moved back to north Tipperary and travelled into Limerick to play with the now defunct Limerick City club at under-17 and under-19 level. From there he had a “brief stint” at St Patrick’s Athletic, but then the Covid pandemic hit, by which time he had already decided to go to college in UCC, where he now has one year left studying Irish and Economics.

So why the move to Kerry FC last February to play with a team that didn’t exist before then?

“I live in Nenagh but the family has a mobile home in Banna beach so that’s my link to Kerry. I spent all my summers from about four years old in Kerry,” he says.

Scully in action for the Tipperary Under 20 footballers at Semple Stadium Photo by Sportsfile

“I drive most of the time and I have a set of clothes in the car just in case I’m sleeping in Cork, Kerry or Nenagh. During the year I was travelling up from Cork three or four times a week for training and a match. It was difficult but that’s the sort of sacrifice you have to make if you want to play at this level.

“If I’m not working [in Nenagh] I’d probably come down and spend the week in Banna, so that’s not too bad. Instead of two hours driving it’s six minutes [to Mounthawk Park] so it’s not the worst.”

At the start, Scully had to be second best to Guthrie for the no.1 jersey, but when Guthrie picked up an injury away to Treaty United at the end of April, the 22-year-old got his chance.

He shared a few starts between the stick with Aaron O’Sullivan but Scully had been first choice for four games in a row before making way last Saturday in Longford for Kerry FC’s new signing Lee Axworthy.

Scully was speaking to The Kerryman before Axworthy’s arrival last week, but whether or not he is set for a prolonged spell on the bench now that Axworthy has possession of the gloves, the Nenagh man says there is a great relationship among the club’s goalkeepers.

“I think the best thing about this group of goalkeepers is that every one of them wants to be number one, and we push each other at every training to be the best.

"So that’s improving all of us, we’re learning tricks of each other so it’s probably a good relationship we have between the three of us. We all just want the best for each other really,” he says.

“Obviously only one of us can play but if one is playing the other two are always backing him no matter what. That’s kind of the goalkeeper union, we’re all used to it.

“We’ve a good relationship, we’re all friendly, we all talk to each other. We probably talk to each other the most out of all the team mates."

To that end, the advice of goalkeeping coach Derek O’Shea – the recently retired referee – remains invaluable according to Scully.

“Del is one of the nicest fellas you’ll ever meet,” Scully says.

“Obviously he has tonnes of experience at goalkeeping, plus at refereeing which is a huge factor for us. It kind of gives us an insight of what the referees think during a game and all that, but obviously he has vast knowledge of goalkeeping which helps us, so we have the best of both worlds there.

"Probably the most important part of the game now is how good you are with your feet, and your kicking and your distribution. Most keepers in this league and at junior level can save the shots, it’s about what else can you do to affect the game is really what you’re based on these days,” he says, before expanding on what he feels is the team’s major improvement in defending set-piece in the last few games.

“Apart from the last game [against Treaty United] with the gale wind, I don’t think we’ve conceded a set-piece the last four or five games, which shows the improvement we have made, but that game last Friday [week], the gale-force wind was a big factor in it and you can’t really train for gale-force wind like that,” he says.

“It’s just one of those things where the ball comes in, whips in straight into the top corner, there’s not much… you can’t train for that, it’s one of those freak things.

“Apart from that we’ve done really well at set-pieces. We’ve been under severe pressure against teams like Galway who work really hard on set-pieces.

“They’ve scores probably fifty per cent of their goals from set-pieces and we’ve shown we can deal with the top teams at set-pieces so there’s obviously been a major improvement there.

“I think we’re all enjoying it but wins and performances and picking up points is probably the most important thing for us at the moment. It’s all about enjoying it but we need to perform on the Fridays and the Saturdays just to give back to the fans because the fans have been excellent to us.

“We want to win games. We’re learning and we need to learn from our mistakes but I think we will push on now. I think once we get another win we will push on.”