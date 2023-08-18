Kerry FC’s Seán McGrath on prospect of upsetting Drogheda United in FAI Cup: ‘why not?’

The Ballyduff man says if players empty ‘the tank for ninety minutes’ anything is possible

McGrath is always keen to play the ball 'on the floor' he says Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Kerry FC's Seán McGrath is targeting a result this evening against Drogheda United in the FAI Cup second round clash in Mounthawk Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There’s always a chance. No matter how remote it might seem on the surface, in a game of football there’s always hope.

The bookmakers have Drogheda United installed as overwhelming favourites for this evening’s game, rated at about an 85% chance of seeing off the Kingdom in Mounthawk Park.

The punters, the press, even probably in their own supporters, expect the new club to bow out this evening. Kerry FC midfielder Seán McGrath is as aware of this as anybody.

He knows the scale of task that faces him and his team mates in the FAI Cup second round clash against Premier Division opposition and, yet, he still can’t quite shake the idea that there’s something there for Kerry FC.

If he didn’t, we suppose, there would be something wrong. It’s in every competitive sports-person’s DNA to think victory is possible, otherwise why bother?

“If we did cause that upset it would be absolutely huge, it would send shockwaves, because people don’t expect anything from us in that game really truth be told,” he admits.

“If we do just pull that fully ninety minute performance everyone pulls that out of somewhere and just empties the tank for ninety minutes I don’t see why we couldn’t cause an upset at all to be honest.

"I don’t think there’s been one game where everyone has completely emptied everything and been wrecked coming off the pitch with nothing left to give, but if we can pull that from somewhere and stay concentrated on everything that comes with that I don’t see why there shouldn‘t be something on the cards.”

The Ballyduff native has his homework done on the Drogs having watched their game with Derry last weekend and is suitably impressed. The scale of the challenge, though, instead of frightening him, only serves to inspire.

“Yeah Billy [Dennehy, Kerry FC manager] sent the link into the group chat yesterday and told us all to watch it [the Derry game],” he explains.

"I’d a good look at it to be fair and the first thing was how big and physical they are. They are a big side, especially at the back and they’ve a couple of big lads up top, so that’s probably the main thing I took out of it: how big they are. They’re a big side, physical to be fair to them.

“Their captain in the middle of the park, Gary Deegan, I think he’s spent his whole career in England so that will be a massive test for the likes of me and Leo [Gaxha].

"The middle field players, just to test ourselves against him. He’s done it all, nearly spent his whole career in England, but they’re the type of players you want to be facing, to see how far off you are.

"Essentially it’s a free shot for us and as young players just to test ourselves against them to see what the differences are up against them and see how far off we are Premier Division players, as individuals and also as a team as well.

"That’s the main thing that’s driving us on as a team as well, just to see how close or how far off we are and everything that comes with that.”

If the Kingdom are to get over the line against Drogheda this evening, they will obviously need everything to go their way. Nearly as important as anything else, is what the supporters in the stands can do.

The 12th man in Mounthawk Park has exceeded expectations it’s fair to say. Not just in terms of attendances, which have continued throughout the season to be more than respectable even if not quite as impressive as they were at the start of the campaign.

“It’s actually unbelievable,” McGrath enthuses.

"I’ve played in games where there’s been probably 3,000 and the atmosphere I haven’t noticed it as much as when I’ve been down here with 6-700.

"The Longford game a couple of weeks ago when we lost that game 3-2, when we clawed a goal back the atmosphere in that game really stuck with me.

"How noisy it actually was on the pitch, it really just drove us on an extra five or ten percent. With 1,200 here on Friday that is a massive factor, because when they start to become really loud it does give you that extra kick, especially being from Kerry it means something.”

On the pitch there’s been a steady uptick in performances recently by the green machine, even if it’s been undercut by the concession of results from a winning position.

“You can see the improvements every week, to be fair,” McGrath says.

"I think since the break we’ve nearly lost every single by one goal, bar the Waterford game. I think we’re starting to create a lot more chances and you can see the boys improving, even the young boys that have got fifteen, twenty games under their belt. They’re improving every week.

"It’s just that little mistakes, you know the set-pieces, that are killing us. That’s probably the difference for why we haven’t won. We could easily have won four more games there, at least picked up a draw.

"The performances are good it’s just the tiniest little details that are still catching us at the moment, but I’m sure that will come over time.”

The better Kerry’s performances have become, the more progressive the type of football they’ve been playing, the more involved McGrath has become, the stronger his performances.

No coincidence there as McGrath is arguably the most technically gifted footballer Billy Dennehy has to call upon, with probably only Leo Gaxha to rival him in that regard.

“That’s the type of football I want to play,” the 20-year-old says.

"The same with Leo [Gaxha] and others. We want to play it on the floor, move it a bit, we’ve improved, especially in that Cobh game. I think one of our first games where we kept a lot of possession. The first goal was a great move.

"Similar the last night against Wexford. That’s just that bit of experience. Fellas getting more confident and being more composed, whereas at other times in the season we haven’t been as composed on the ball.”

Such has McGrath’s level of form been that he was linked with moves out of the club earlier in the transfer window. Quite how credible those rumours were is open to debate – ‘you wouldn’t know how true it is,’ McGrath says – but the very fact people were talking about him says a lot.

The former Cobh Ramblers man has been involved with 33% of Kerry’s goals this year, but is still searching for more, more goals, more assists, wins, more imporvement.

“We always want to do better,” he says.

"I’d probably be a bit of a stat freak that way, I’d always be checking it after most games. I really wanted to beat that [his involvement stats from last year] and I beat that early on I think it was fourteen or fifteen games I beat my goals involvement from last year, which I was happy with.

"I just want to keep getting better and get my numbers up really. As well what was a big thing for me was improving on my starts. I had 28 games last year, but I only had 16 starts with Cobh and I’ve already done way better than that this year, that’s something on a personal level that I’m really happy with.”

He’ll be even happier if Kerry FC can get the better of Drogheda this evening. Against all the odds, it would be particularly sweet for the affable young Ballyduff man.