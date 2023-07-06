Kerry FC’s Nathan Gleeson was always ‘up for the challenge’ of League of Ireland football

The MTU, Kerry student has become a first-team regular for the club over the course of the season

He loves the sport, of course he does. He lives it, breathes it, his commitment absolute. The thing is, though, outside of improving himself in training, outside of the games themselves, he’s just not an obsessive. Or so it would seem.

For Nathan Gleeson, you see, football is an active thing, not a passive one. Sitting watching it on TV, it’s just not his thing.

Maybe it’s a generational phenomenon, the Tik-Tok generation don’t quite seem to have the same concentration levels (who does these days?). Or maybe it’s just the way Gleeson is wired.

Sure, he has an affinity for Arsenal football club, he still isn’t the type to spend an afternoon or an evening watching ninety minutes of football. Not unless it can be of benefit to him, to his footballing development and to his team.

“I don’t really watch Premier League games,” he admits.

"But sometimes I’ll watching League of Ireland games. Teams we’ll be playing against. I feel that will benefit me more than just watching a random team.”

The 21-year-old Tralee man has that desire for self improvement, that desire to make the most of the opportunity presented to him by this new Kerry FC project.

Having come up through the ranks at St Brendans Park and Tralee Dynamos – he crossed that particular Rubicon after Under 12 level – and later with the Kerry Under 17s and Under 19s, Gleeson represents the very best of what the club is all about.

The improvement in this home-grown talent has been obvious all season long. From subs appearances, from starting games and getting taking off, the powerful winger / forward has really nailed down a place in the last month or so.

He’s played a full ninety minutes in four of the Kingdom’s last five games – and the only game he missed was because of suspension – becoming an indispensable part of the side.

“I’m getting more ninety minutes,” the MTU, Kerry student says.

"Towards the start of the season there there was times I’d come off a bit early or I wouldn’t start, but now I’m definitely getting more minutes. It’s all part of it.

"If I’m not starting I have to understand that that’s my fault. I’ve obviously not done something in training, or not done something in the game. If I’m getting taken off or I’m not starting the best thing to do is realise what I’m not starting and try to perform better and I think that’s working now that I’m starting more games.”

It’s totally understandable that it’s taken for now for Gleeson to find his feet at senior League of Ireland level. The step up in standards, in physicality, in intensity, is immense.

“I definitely thought it was a challenge,” Gleeson says.

"I was up for it. You learn a lot from playing in front of bigger crowds. Better players. It was a challenge I was up for. It's a very good learning experience.

"The difference between senior and Under 19s would mostly just be the physical side. It’s a lot more physical than the Under 19s level. Also I think the other teams the main difference is they take their chances, they get one or two chances and they always put them away.

"I think that’s the main difference between senior level and Under 19s.”

Gleeson is glad to have continuity in coaching at this stage of his career, having worked with Billy Dennehy and James Sugrue at underage level. The Tralee man describes them as “great coaches” and his improvement this year is testament to that.

Already it’s been a year to remember for Gleeson, after all his name will forever be etched in the history books as the man whose goal proved the winner in the Kingdom’s first ever League of Ireland victory in Athlone a couple of months back.

“That was an amazing feeling,” he purrs.

"Even seeing the there was people that travelled up, there was fans that travelled up with us to the game, and seeing them after making that long journey to the game and being able to give them a result it was a great feeling. Really really good. I would say joy [was the feeling not relief].”

That goal was the obvious high point of the season for both club and player, but Gleeson’s value is as much in the work he’s willing to do, the hard-running, the ability to hold up the ball, and his prodigious talent in the tackle, putting body on the line for the cause.

“I don’t really think about that. It’s just something that has to be done,” he says.

"When I’m going into a tackle I’m not going to be thinking about how’s this going to affect my body. It’s just something that you do. I don’t really think about that.”

Gleeson, whose pals on the side would include Junior Ankomah (now departed), Togor Silong, and Samuel Aladesanusi, feels like many of his colleague in the side that they’re not too far away from adding more wins to their tally. If they get certain things squared off.

"It’s small details,” he stresses.

"There’s games we’ll perform really well and we won’t take our chances, or we’ll start slow. That seems to be our main downfall. We won’t start well. We won’t take our chances.

"We’ll make an individual error, but if you look at the game and take those out we’re well in the game. We just have to cut those out small errors and we need to start better, and take our chances.

"It’s really just doing the basics, working hard in training all week, training right, eating right, doing all the basics.”

Those are the short-term goals, in the long-term Gleeson surely wants to build a career for himself in the beautiful game once he completes his studies at the Tralee campus of MTU. Or so you would have thought.

"I don’t really set any long-term goals,” he says straight up.

"I just like to take it game-by-game. My goal at the moment is to prepare for the next game and play as well as I can. I like to take it week-by-week, look at the opposition, prepare as well as I can, play as well as I can that week.”

Judging by his recent run of form it’s not at all a bad game plan. Gleeson is on the right track, so too is Kerry FC.