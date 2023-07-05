Kerry FC’s latest signing Martin Coughlan could make his debut on Friday against former club Treaty United

Abbeyfeale native Coughlan is a former Kerry FC Academy player who played with Cobh Ramblers before moving to Treaty United in Limerick

Martin Coughlan could make his Kerry FC debut this Friday evening against Treaty United, the team he has left to join up with the League of Ireland’s newest club.

Speculation had been rife for the last three weeks that Coughlan would be coming to Mounthawk Park for the rest of the season, at least, after Treaty United had issued a statement on their club website what said ‘Treaty United can confirm that Martin Coughlan has departed the club to sign for Kerry FC’.

Now, five days into the summer transfer window, Kerry FC have confirmed the arrival of the Abbeyfeale native as the club’s second signing in two days.

Coughlan makes the switch from Treaty United where he made 12 SSE Airtricity First Division appearances. Coughlan follows his former team mate Matt Keane – Kilcummin native – to become Kerry FC’s second signing from the Markets Field based club.

The 23-year-old is a versatile midfielder, playing in centre midfield as well as attacking roles out of the middle third. Coughlan was developed in the Kerry FC Academy at Under 17 and 19 levels before making the switch to Cobh Ramblers for his final year at under-19. He went on to sign for the Ramblers senior team before signing for Treaty United ahead of the 2022 season.

Coughlan, who will wear the no.19 jersey, was at Mounthawk Park to put pen to paper, and said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get going here with Kerry FC. I must say I really enjoyed my time with Treaty and I must thank them for the opportunity they gave me above in Limerick.

“But I really want to play regular first team football and after speaking with Billy [Dennehy] I was happy to make the switch. I’m settling in well, it really helps when you know some of the lads here. We have a fantastic group and I can’t wait to get the Kerry FC jersey on and play senior football in Mounthawk Park”

Kerry FC first team manager Billy Dennehy said: “Martin is a player who came through the academy teams here before chasing first team football which led him to both Cobh and Treaty. So he has plenty of experience in and around this league but he is at a stage of his career now where he has to maximise his performances and be at a level that will push him onto the next stage of his career.

“Since Martin has come into training with us he has performed really well and has blended into the group really well. I’m very excited to see what Martin can bring us over the next months as we enter the next phase of the season.”

Coughlan could be one or two new faces in the Kerry FC team to face Treaty United at Mounthawk Park on Friday, following the signing of Ethan Kos on Tuesday.

Kos (22) has signed for Kerry FC following the conclusion of his studies in UCD where he played college football during his academic years, winning a Harding Cup in 2019 with UCD AFC.

The Californian arrived in Ireland in 2019 and during his time with UCD he played Leinster Senior League, FAI Intermediate Cup and the CUFL. Previous to that, Kos played for Strikers FC and Pateadores in Huntington Beach, California, and his coaches there moved on to Culture FC, something Kos is very proud of. Kos also had a brief spell playing in Sweden before moving to Ireland and committing to UCD in the League of Ireland.

Kos is a versatile defender, who is comfortable at centre back and left back, and he will give manager Billy Dennehy more choice in the backline for the remainder of the season.