Kerry FC's Cian Brosnan on growth, outside criticism and his need to stake a claim

Gallowsfield native is the amongst the closest players to Kerry FC’s base in Mounthawk Park

Kerry FC's Cian Brosnan was a happy man to get the call from manager Billy Dennehy to join the Kerry FC senior set-up Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 07:00